Is this gluten-free bakery the best new business in the country?

Dan Jennings and Davina Steel Picture: DAVINA STEEL Davina Steel

A gluten free-bakery has been recognised as one of the best new businesses in the country.

Davina Steel's range of six gluten-free baking kits Picture: DAVINA STEEL Davina Steel's range of six gluten-free baking kits Picture: DAVINA STEEL

Davina Steel runs her own gluten free bakery in Halstead, Essex, and produces a range of gluten free baking kits for the retail sector.

Since launching in 2018 the bakery has gone from strength to strength and already secured contracts with fine food wholesale specialist Hider Foods and leading health food wholesaler The Health Store.

And now the businesswoman has been shortlisted for the Best New Business award at this year's Best Business Women Awards.

This is the fifth year of the awards which honour the achievements of women across a wide range of business categories operating throughout the UK.

"I am incredibly honoured to be named as a finalist in these prestigious awards", said Ms Steel.

"My business has grown incredibly in the last few years and that's down to a lot of hard work and perseverance. I believe in the gluten free baking sector and what we are bringing to the market and am pleased that hard work is now being recognised."