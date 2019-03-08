Woodbridge travel agency named best in the east of England

Thunderstorms

PUBLISHED: 11:30 08 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:30 08 May 2019

Tom Morgan from Riviera Travel, Lee Hunt from Deben Travel and Sophie Griffiths, editor, TTG. Photo: Steve Dunlop.

Tom Morgan from Riviera Travel, Lee Hunt from Deben Travel and Sophie Griffiths, editor, TTG. Photo: Steve Dunlop.

Archant

A Woodbridge firm has been named the best travel agency in the east of the England.

Deben Travel, in Thoroughfare, received the honour as part of a power-list created by Travel Trade Gazette (TTG).

Lee Hunt, owner of Deben Travel which is a member of Choose Woodbridge, said: "To win this accolade for the second time is testament to the hard work of our team.

"We were particularly pleased with the recognition of the service we provide and support to our local community."

More than 500 travel agencies and branches put themselves forward for the TTG's Top 50 Travel Agencies 2019, in association with Kuoni, and a shortlist of 100 finalists across 20 categories was compiled.

This is the second time Deben Travel has made the final cut.

Pippa Jacks, TTG group editor, said: "The team at Deben Travel impressed our judges with their expertise and experience, their proactive approach to training, their smart store interior and their unfailing commitment to customer service.

"Huge congratulations to Lee and the team for this fantastic achievement."

Norwich City: When open-top bus parades go wrong

Daniel Farke had hoped to lead Norwich City in a yellow open-top bus, but instead used a red tourist bus when it broke down. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

A14 now open after classic car collided with lorry

One of the cars involved was left flipped upside down on the A14 after the collision with a volvo lorry. Two people involved in the incident were left with minor injuries according to Suffolk Constabulary Picture: VICTOR SHANNOCK

Ipswich Town keen on signing Conor Washington when Sheffield United deal expires

Conor Washington has been capped 18 times by Northern Ireland. Photo: PA

Huge inferno at former Fisons factory may be arson, say fire chiefs

These dramatic aerial photos show the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford. Picture: SKY CAM EAST

