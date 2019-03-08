Woodbridge travel agency named best in the east of England

A Woodbridge firm has been named the best travel agency in the east of the England.

Deben Travel, in Thoroughfare, received the honour as part of a power-list created by Travel Trade Gazette (TTG).

Lee Hunt, owner of Deben Travel which is a member of Choose Woodbridge, said: "To win this accolade for the second time is testament to the hard work of our team.

"We were particularly pleased with the recognition of the service we provide and support to our local community."

More than 500 travel agencies and branches put themselves forward for the TTG's Top 50 Travel Agencies 2019, in association with Kuoni, and a shortlist of 100 finalists across 20 categories was compiled.

This is the second time Deben Travel has made the final cut.

Pippa Jacks, TTG group editor, said: "The team at Deben Travel impressed our judges with their expertise and experience, their proactive approach to training, their smart store interior and their unfailing commitment to customer service.

"Huge congratulations to Lee and the team for this fantastic achievement."