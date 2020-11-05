Shop Local: Outdoor Christmas market plans to bring ‘positivity’ to village

Picture: KEV COLBEAR

A creative metal artist is holding outdoor markets to showcase the work of local businesses in the run up to Christmas – giving the village of East Bergholt something to look forward to.

Picture: KEV COLBEAR

Kev’s Christmas Market will encourage people to ‘Shop Local’ this festive season, bringing together the work of independent makers and craftsmen whose other large-scale events have been cancelled due to the pandemic.

Kev Colbear, a creative metal artist in East Bergholt, usually spends the weekends leading up to December 25 by getting out and about and selling his wares at Blackthorpe Barns.

However, like many Christmas events, these have been cancelled and so has most of the festive income for local independent makers.

Not to be defeated, Kev’s decided to host his own series of events in the fields behind his workshop at Woodlands Farm, Park Lane, East Bergholt. He will be charging each business £30 to have a stall.

Picture: KEV COLBEAR

“This will be a really positive thing for local businesses,” said Mr Colbear, aged 46.

“The pandemic has been a real kick in the teeth and so many things have been cancelled because of it. I hope this will be a bit of fun and people will be able to forget about all of the silliness going on around us.”

Originally the markets were supposed to begin on Saturday, November 14 and 15, but due to the lockdown the first weekend has been pushed back to December 5 and 6.

They will then be held each weekend in the run up to Christmas, from 10am to 4pm.

The outdoor markets will be Covid-safe, with plans for a busker, different stall holders each week and a food stall – it is the perfect place to get your Christmas shopping.

Mr Colbear’s creative metalwork will be on display alongside that of other makers including stained glass, handmade leather goods, recycled lamps and lighting, bespoke jewellery and artisan foods.

Mr Colbear is encouraging people to shop local this Christmas and support businesses within your community.

Picture: KEV COLBEAR

“It’s probably more difficult to buy local than on the internet, but it depends where you want your money to be invested,” he said.

“Do you want your money to be invested and support people where you live, or to line the pockets of CEO’s of large companies?”

Mr Colbear said a lot of local makers and craftspeople have struggled during the pandemic, with many on the breadline while the try to get through this difficult year.

He said he hopes this can bring some positivity in the run-up to Christmas and will give people something to look forward to.

For more information see here or if you are a maker or seller who would like to get on board, get in touch with miranda@2408.co.uk