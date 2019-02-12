Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Enteries are open for the 2019 Suffolk Business Awards!

‘Great news’ as government releases cash to connect Suffolk’s remote rural businesses to superfast broadband

PUBLISHED: 10:06 01 March 2019

Suffolk County Council has secured funding to get superfast broadband to some of 'last 2%' of businesses in county Picture: OPENREACH

Suffolk County Council has secured funding to get superfast broadband to some of 'last 2%' of businesses in county Picture: OPENREACH

Archant

Businesses set in Suffolk’s most rural backwaters are set to get superfast broadband access thanks a £1.725m government windfall.

Suffolk County Council, working in partnership with West Suffolk Council, East Suffolk Council of Suffolk Coastal and Waveney, and Babergh and Mid Suffolk district councils, has secured the funding from the Department for Environment Food & Rural Affairs (DEFRA) for some of the hard-to-reach 2% of the county, with connection work due to start later in 2019.

The money will contribute to providing access to more than 550 businesses across the county’s most rural and low-speed broadband areas, which are not in plans to receive superfast broadband as part of the current fibre broadband rollout.

MORE – Better rail to airport connections ‘will drive East of England growth’ says Stansted chief

It will also benefit 600 non-business-related premises which will be able to upgrade to superfast speeds.

Suffolk’s Better Broadband for Suffolk Program, launched in 2010, has so far enabled superfast broadband coverage for 93% of the county, with the current contract due to reach 98% by 2020.

The additional funding will contribute towards meeting some of the remaining 2% of the county not covered by existing contracts.

County Council leader Councillor Matthew Hicks said: “This is great news for Suffolk and really underlines the success we have when local councils work together. With 98% of Suffolk already funded to receive superfast broadband, we are doing all we can to reach the remaining businesses and residents, so I congratulate the teams on securing this funding.”

District councils also welcomed the cash injection.

Cllr James Waters, leader at Forest Heath District Council said they were delighted. “For businesses it is about being able to compete on a level playing field,” he said.

Cllr John Griffiths, leader at St Edmundsbury, said it was “excellent news” and would make west Suffolk “an even more attractive place for those looking to set up new businesses here”.

In a joint statement, leaders of Suffolk Coastal and Waveney District Councils, Cllrs Ray Herring and Mark Bee, said it was “great news for the businesses and people of east Suffolk”.

Celebrate Suffolk and north Essex busiensses with us. Enter the Suffolk Business Awards here

Topic Tags:

Most Read

War veteran ‘gobsmacked’ over alleged discrimination at Specsavers

The Woodbridge branch of Specsavers has suspended a staff member in connection with the incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Donald Trump in secret RAF Mildenhall stop

Staff from Air Force One with US Air Force ground crew while the plane was refuelled at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk. Picture: Instagram - @realdonaldtrump

Stabbing near railway station sees police swoop on entrance

The front entrance of Clacton railway station was closed as police investigated Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Rush hour A14 crash causing miles of tailbacks

The tailback on the A14 between Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds is stopping commuters Picture: LAURENCE CAWLEY

One man dies and lorry driver arrested after A11 crash

Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) attended an incident on the A11 where one person died earlier today. Picture: (NARS)

Most Read

War veteran ‘gobsmacked’ over alleged discrimination at Specsavers

The Woodbridge branch of Specsavers has suspended a staff member in connection with the incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Donald Trump in secret RAF Mildenhall stop

Staff from Air Force One with US Air Force ground crew while the plane was refuelled at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk. Picture: Instagram - @realdonaldtrump

Stabbing near railway station sees police swoop on entrance

The front entrance of Clacton railway station was closed as police investigated Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Rush hour A14 crash causing miles of tailbacks

The tailback on the A14 between Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds is stopping commuters Picture: LAURENCE CAWLEY

One man dies and lorry driver arrested after A11 crash

Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) attended an incident on the A11 where one person died earlier today. Picture: (NARS)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

WATCH: Meet Eclipse - the 1 in 100,000 black barn owl

Eclipse - a black barn owl Pictiure; Coda Falconry

Shock closure of Suffolk family firm

Attwood ltd Sudbury Picture GOOGLE MAPS

Van drives into Aldi store during attempted ram raid

An attempted ram raid took place in Brandon on Friday morning Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

MP hits out at fake posters following loss of vital bus route

Therese Coffey is declared the MP for Suffolk Coastal In the parliamentary elections at Martlesham.

‘Unavoidable’ hike in town council tax announced

Lowestoft residents face an 'unavoidable' rise in council tax from the town council. Picture: Mike Page.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists