Suffolk nursery celebrates a milestone

PUBLISHED: 12:23 04 February 2019

Woodpeckers Private Nursery. Picture: Woodpeckers

Woodpeckers Private Nursery. Picture: Woodpeckers

Archant

Woodpeckers Private Nursery in Sudbury celebrated their 18th birthday last week, with party food, cakes and dancing with Cheeky Chimps dance school.

Deidre and Jeff Micklewright opened the nursery in January 2001 for babies and pre­ schoolers, originally with just 5 children and 11 staff.

Over the last 18 years, they have opened Woodpeckers to those wanting a breakfast club before school, after school and holiday club. They have extended the baby room, renovated the outside area, with a mud kitchen, garden area and even introduced a flock of chickens.

Since their opening, over 2000 children have been cared for at Woodpeckers, some of whom are now in their 20s. Dei Mrs Micklewright said: “we love to hear from our children when they come back for a visit and tell their stories. We’ve often had former pupils coming on work experience placements. We’re very proud of the wonderful young adults they have become and we feel privileged that we have played a part in their early lives.”

Woodpeckers have also been one of the first nurseries in the area to introduce Forest Schools for the children to enjoy, learn and play through nature. Last summer, they partnered with the Community Wardens to do Litter Picks around Sudbury, an activity the children not only really enjoyed, but from it learn to appreciate and respect their own community and environment.

They were one of the pioneering nurseries to bring together residents of Devonshire House Care Home in Cavendish and the children, organising crafting and music activity for both generations to enjoy.

Looking ahead to the future, the nurseryhas plans to get its Hygge Qualification, which “promoting the Danish feeling of comfort and happiness throughout the nursery”, as well as continuing to offer French lessons, Cheeky Chimps Music, Diddy Dance and play and learning through nature.

