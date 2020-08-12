Town’s well-loved delicatessen goes up for sale

Ferguson's Delicatessen in Hadleigh which is on the market Picture: CHRIS POPE/CHAPMAN STICKELS Chapman Stickels

A slice of traditional market town life has gone on the market.

Ferguson’s Delicatessen has been a fixture on Hadleigh High Street for at least the past 40 years.

Now the fully-equipped independent delicatessen business – which is currently run by the business owner supported two employees – is being offered up through estate agents Chapman Stickels.

The business sells a wide selection of cakes, pastries, meats, cheeses, and olives, and is complemented by a niche retail arm of the business which includes jams, preserves, chutneys, oils, vinegars, crackers and condiments.

The well-loved store also offers a catering service, providing lunch buffets which are plated up for collection.

Agents Chapman Stickels said the business occupies a “thriving” high street position complemented by a range of other independent retailers alongside major high street brands.

There is “huge potential” to increase its current annual revenues of around £150k-plus by introducing an alcohol licence or a full A3 licence, along with a coffee machine for takeaways, it added.

The premises includes exposed wood flooring and beams, and “wonderful” traditional wood shelving, added the agent.

Interested parties can contact Chapman Stickels.