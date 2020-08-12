Town’s well-loved delicatessen goes up for sale
PUBLISHED: 15:55 12 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:09 12 August 2020
Chapman Stickels
A slice of traditional market town life has gone on the market.
Ferguson’s Delicatessen has been a fixture on Hadleigh High Street for at least the past 40 years.
Now the fully-equipped independent delicatessen business – which is currently run by the business owner supported two employees – is being offered up through estate agents Chapman Stickels.
MORE – Ancient pub poised to cut workforce amid crisis
The business sells a wide selection of cakes, pastries, meats, cheeses, and olives, and is complemented by a niche retail arm of the business which includes jams, preserves, chutneys, oils, vinegars, crackers and condiments.
You may also want to watch:
The well-loved store also offers a catering service, providing lunch buffets which are plated up for collection.
Agents Chapman Stickels said the business occupies a “thriving” high street position complemented by a range of other independent retailers alongside major high street brands.
There is “huge potential” to increase its current annual revenues of around £150k-plus by introducing an alcohol licence or a full A3 licence, along with a coffee machine for takeaways, it added.
The premises includes exposed wood flooring and beams, and “wonderful” traditional wood shelving, added the agent.
Interested parties can contact Chapman Stickels.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.