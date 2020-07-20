Demand for designer’s hand-crafted jewellery remains strong through lockdown

Emily Mortimer and Meghan Markle Picture: RACHEL EDGE/PA IMAGES RACHEL EDGE/PA IMAGES

A celebrated Suffolk jewellery maker whose work has been worn by members of the royal family says she has remained “extremely busy” through lockdown.

Emily Mortimer Picture: RACHEL EDGE Emily Mortimer Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Emily Mortimer Jewellery was worn last year by the Duchess of Sussex at a gender equality function at Windsor Castle before she and husband Prince Harry decided to withdraw from royal duties.

Jewellery designer Emily Mortimer-Hendry, who is based at Brightwell Barns, near Ipswich, says demand for her jewellery had continued, in spite of the coronavirus lockdown.

She has been supplying Fortnum & Mason, Fenwick, and some John Lewis and Peter Jones stores, she said.

“Due to my stockists also having a fantastic online presence it has meant Emily Mortimer Jewellery has been continuing to sell everywhere, with the only negative being some items are currently out of stock,” she explained.

A close-up of the Emily Mortimer earring Picture: JEREMY SELWYN/EVENING STANDARD/PA WIRE A close-up of the Emily Mortimer earring Picture: JEREMY SELWYN/EVENING STANDARD/PA WIRE

Meanwhile her studio in Suffolk has remained open for business as usual.

“I am now taking bespoke appointment bookings and my click and collect service is very much available for online orders,” she said.

“I have been extremely busy with work, designing new collections, catching up on admin and doing all the things I have been putting off doing.

Emily Mortimer jewellery at her studio in Suffolk Picture: RACHEL EDGE Emily Mortimer jewellery at her studio in Suffolk Picture: RACHEL EDGE

“Aside from that I really enjoyed having more time outside to focus and reset for whatever the future holds.”

Working through lockdown has not been without its difficulties though. Her workshop in India had to close, taking capacity down to just 10%.

“It means everything takes longer and I need new stock,” she said. She was also without one of her assistants.

But aside from that, everything had returned to normal.

Emily Mortimer jewellery Picture: RACHEL EDGE Emily Mortimer jewellery Picture: RACHEL EDGE

“My customers still need jewellery and still have gifts to buy so that side of things doesn’t stop,” she said.

As well as a bespoke service, Emily produces a ready-to-wear collection.

Emily’s father, James Foskett, runs a large vegetable and cereal farm on the Suffolk coast from Bromeswell, near Woodbridge, and she has been a regular stallholder at the Suffolk Show.