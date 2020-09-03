E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Pub forced to close after staff member tests positive for coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 16:45 03 September 2020

The Dennington Queen has closed after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A member of staff at The Dennington Queen pub has tested positive for Covid-19 – forcing the pub to close its doors temporarily.

The pub, which can be found along the A1120, announced the closure on Facebook this morning, adding the health of its staff and patrons is paramount.

The pub said: “We are sorry to advise that a member of our staff has tested positive for Covid-19.

“We take the health of our staff and patrons extremely seriously and so with regret we have decided to implement a temporary closure whilst further staff testing and investigations are carried out.”

Further updates will be provided by the pub when they become available and they will be contacting customers who have been in the premises recently and those who have upcoming bookings.

The pub thanked its customers for their “understanding and patience” in the announcement.

The Dennington Queen was approached for comment.

Meanwhile, The Dancing Goat cafe – which is three miles down the road – has also closed after one of its employees came into contact with a confirmed case of the virus.

They have closed the cafe as a precautionary measure, while the member of staff is tested.

MORE: Cafe closes while staff member awaits Covid test result

