Solar array brings Suffolk print firm 'very close' to carbon neutral goal

PUBLISHED: 16:19 18 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:19 18 June 2019

From left, Peter Frost of Suffolk County Council, cabinet member Richard Rout, and Graham Denny, Nick Theobald and Colin Hunt of Denny Bros Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

Suffolk County Council

A Suffolk printing firm is set to cut its carbon footprint by a tenth after installing an array of solar panels.

Denny Bros, based at Bury St Edmunds, will also draw an income of around £12k a year for its 150kW panels, installed thanks to a £20k grant from Business Energy Efficiency (BEE) Anglia, which provides free support to eligible organisations to help them become more energy efficient.

The BEE Anglia project has given more than £1m to support green measures in Norfolk and Suffolk and is set to make a further £700,000 available following the success of the scheme.

MORE - East of England firms sit on capital amid uncertainty

Denny Bros boss Graham Denny said: "As a family owned business, we have always been aware of our corporate social responsibility and have been careful to recycle, re-use and minimise waste where we can. In addition to our Solar PV systems, we have invested heavily to improve our energy efficiency in many areas such as low energy lighting, more efficient heating, low emissions company vehicles.

"We have already more than halved our carbon footprint and this latest investment in additional Solar PV will see us moving very close to our long-term goal of being carbon neutral. We would like to thank BEE Anglia for generously supporting our plans."

Businesses interested in the BEE Anglia Project can find out more and register online www.beeanglia.org or call 01473 350370

