One-time work placement student joins company board

PUBLISHED: 12:27 08 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:37 08 June 2020

Ashley Simpson, new director at Denny Bros Picture: DENNY BROS

Denny Bros

A Suffolk-based printing and labelling firm has welcomed a new member to its board.

Ashley Simpson becomes a director at Bury St Edmunds-based Denny Bros 15 years after he joined the firm on a work placement as part of his business degree.

He returned to take up a management trainee post and went on to become commercial manger.

He said he was “delighted” to join the board, saying it was a “surreal and exciting moment” when he was asked.

Mr Simpson, 35, of Gedding, said: “I’m proud to work for a company that manufacturers goods in the UK. Denny Bros has a fantastic reputation within the print industry, providing solutions to packaging challenges, and I want to continue to contribute positively to this reputation.

“I have always wanted to make a difference in my career, to customers, the company and within the market sector, and I look forward to working closely with all the directors to continue to drive Denny Bros forward.”

