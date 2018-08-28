‘High-tech’ meets ‘cute and cuddly’, as Ipswich tech company supports animal charity

Suffolk Animal Rescue has secured six months of fundraising support from Ipswich software developers Derivco Ipswich.

Derivco Ipswich staff on the Three Peaks Challenge, as part of a recent fundraising initiative

Suffolk Animal Rescue (SAR) are an independent charity based in the heart of Ipswich and have been raising funds to save the lives of animals for over 20 years. The main source of income is from their charity shop on Felixstowe Road, which relies purely on donations and the hard work of their team of twelve volunteers.

Derivco Ipswich have announced their support for the next six months and are set to raise thousands, having recently raised more than £7,000 for Cancer Research UK.

They are planning to sponsor animals, host donation days and offer volunteering opportunities to their 214 members of staff.

Plans are being made to host a sponsored dog walk in Ipswich this summer in aid of the charity.

These funds will make a difference to the 40 cats and 10 dogs currently in SAR care.

Upon the animals being rescued they are neutered and microchipped, bringing their monthly vet bill up to around £2000 per month.

Derivco Ipswich’s Charity Committee have placed fundraising pots around their office of 214 employees, along with dog beds to urge people to donate goods for the animals.

Louise Owens, senior brand and communications manager said: “We want to support our local charities, having asked our staff to vote for the one they wanted to support for the next six months, Suffolk Animal Rescue came out as a clear winner. We are delighted to support such a special charity and will do all we can to raise as much money as possible.”