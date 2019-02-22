Developer appointed for company’s new global headquarters

A developer has been appointed to manage the construction of a new global headquarters for Bury St Edmunds-based company Treatt at a new business park in the town.

Jaynic has won the contract for the major facility at Suffolk Park, which will include offices, manufacturing, logistics and a warehouse totalling 112,000 sqft.

There is provision to expand to up to 200,000 sqft in a later phase.

A planning application has this week been submitted to West Suffolk Council for the first phase of the development at the park, which is located between the A14 and the new Rougham Tower Avenue.

Treatt are currently based at Northern Way in Bury and the new headquarters will allow the flavour and fragrance solutions company to bring all its activities onto one site.

Daemmon Reeve, group chief executive of Treatt, said: “Jaynic have a breadth of relevant experience and a proven track record and we are excited to have them on board for what it going to be a key part of Treatt’s future.”

Jason Newman, construction director at Jaynic, said: “we are delighted to have been appointed by Treatt to manage the development of this major facility for the company.”

An added benefit for Treatt is that the new development will be within New Anglia’s Enterprise Zone, and qualifying occupiers can obtain up to £55,000 per annum of business rates relief for five years totalling £275,000.

