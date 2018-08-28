Award-winning Suffolk builder, Nest Development, has just revealed its latest conversion - Tinkers Barn at Bressingham in the Norfolk-Suffolk borders. Modern agriculture has changed and there are many unwanted farm buildings. In the past they might have been demolished, but now they are much-prized to be converted into modern homes. They can become stunning homes with the latest features and technology. Award-winning Nick Glendinning of Nest has created a number of Grand Designs-style homes across Suffolk, converting a number of traditional buildings, including chapels. His latest project is an agricultural barn which has been turned into a striking contemporary home, Tinkers Barn. Tinkers Barn, on the market with Bedfords, is within what was formerly the moated grounds of Old Boyland Hall nearby. In fact the barn’s gardens have lawn leading down to the remains of the moat, with a bridge over to a further meadow area. The barn is a four bedroom/three bathroom home now, and was designed by architect Andrew Hughes. It is set at the end of a long, tree-lined driveway, in a lovely rural setting with countryside views. There has been a manor house in this location since the 13th Century, so it is certainly a historic site. Nick Glendinning said: “The barn is in a lovely position and a great setting. “It works particularly well with its east-west positioning, and views to the tree-line and the moat. “The project has taken a year-and-a-half and I am pleased with it. “It has a slightly industrial feel, with a concrete floors. There are oak limed window seats and the corrugated iron and galvanised steel hark back to its agricultural past.” This home has a state-of-the-art air-source heat pump system, with underfloor heating and a mains water supply. There is private drainage with a Biodisk treatment plant. The eco-friendly air source heat pump provides economical heating and there is also a woodburning stove in the living room. The gravelled driveway leads to turning and parking space, with the remainder of the front garden laid to lawn. Access to the large back garden is by the private footbridge over the moat. The home follows the form of the original steel barn, now clad in black corrugated steel, and with large picture windows overlooking the gardens. There is accommodation over two floors, with a centrally positioned block partition, housing a modern kitchen with Carrara marble worktops and Bosch integrated appliances. There is an impressive, expansive living room, with double height ceilings into the roof space, and the room is triple aspect. Glazed doors open from here onto the terrace and the gardens. The eastern wing of the barn, at this level, is occupied by two bedrooms, one with an en suite, a family bathroom and a utility room. The first floor is occupied by a third bedroom and a master bedroom with its own en suite bathroom. There is also a mezzanine level above the kitchen, which is currently used as a study; and also a storage area. Outside, the gardens and grounds amount to approximately one acre. This home has a guide price of £799,000.

Across East Anglia, many redundant agricultural buildings are being turned into contemporary homes, in lovely rural settings.

