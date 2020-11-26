New roadside retail unit planned for new A140 roundabout

Developer Godwin Group is hoping to create a retail unit to serve motorists on the A140 at the new Yaxley roundabout near Eye Picture: GODWIN GROUP godwin group

A developer has snapped up a prominent 3.5 acre site off a new roundabout on the A140 near Eye for retail use.

Godwin Group plans to create a roadside retail site — which could be a petrol station and/or store — at Eye Airfield, Yaxley.

It would cater for around 5.4m road users which pass along the A140 annually — and particularly by commuters between Norwich and Ipswich.

It would also support a large new development taking shape off the trunk road, which includes 600 homes and 230sq m of industrial park land which is expected to create 2,000 new jobs for the town, the developer said.

The development, which will occupy land alongside Castleton Way, leading from Yaxley to Eye, is also positioned next to a large existing industrial estate in Langton Green.

A new roundabout is under construction to support the new development.

Nikesh Solanki, development manager at Birmingham-based Godwin Developments — which specialises in roadside retail and commercial property projects — said: “We are delighted to announce we have successfully secured another prominent roadside development opportunity.

“The site in Yaxley benefits from a great location alongside a very busy road. When complete it will align well with the current regeneration that is taking place in the area and will server commuters as well as the local community.

“We would like to thank Irwin Mitchell for the legal advice provided on this transaction, as well as land agents Clarke and Simpson. We look forward to working with the local community, statutory consultees, and Suffolk County Council in the next stage of this development.”