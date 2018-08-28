Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Looking to attract new business to Bury St Edmunds

PUBLISHED: 18:00 27 November 2018 | UPDATED: 18:00 27 November 2018

The leader of St Edmundsbury Borough Council, John Griffiths opened two new warehouse units at Suffolk Park in Bury St Edmunds.

The two units of 147,241 sq ft and 206,491 sq ft, on a 19-acre plot at Suffolk Park, and available for occupation, were constructed by Readie Construction on a £13m contract.

The BREEAM excellent development has a 12.5 m clear height, 50m deep service yards, level access and dock loading together with ancillary offices.

These units are the first to be constructed on the 114-acre park that has planning consent for 2m sq ft of space.

Councillor Griffiths said: “This is the next chapter in a story that will see the Council and its partners deliver new jobs for the future prosperity of the people we serve in West Suffolk. The Council played a lead role in securing the Eastern Relief Road and land for this business park development. Our vision is for a range of business growth at the park creating opportunities that will enhance the mix of jobs and skills that we have in this area. Treatt will build its new global headquarters here, Sealey has secured land for it to expand onto the park and with the completion of these two new business units, we look forward to the announcement of more businesses coming to Suffolk Park.”

Suffolk Park has already secured local companies Treatt, to develop a new 200,000 sq ft global headquarters complex and Sealey, to take a 7.5-acre site for expansion.

An added benefit is that 37-acres of the park are within New Anglia’s Enterprise Zone. Qualifying occupiers can obtain up to £55,000 per annum of business rates relief for five years totalling £275,000. This is a major plus for Suffolk Park and a great incentive for expanding companies to consider.

The development is part of a broader initiative with St Edmundsbury Borough Council and housebuilder Taylor Wimpey to support a range of new and existing businesses in the Bury St Edmunds area and to create jobs and prosperity.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Updated Pets at home vet practices face possible closure

16:46 Jessica Hill
Pets at Home. Picture: PETS AT HOME

Pets at Home has earmarked around 30 vet practices for possible closure as part of an overhaul.

One of Suffolk’s biggest employers makes its first foray into the pub industry

16:37 Jessica Hill
Cock Horse reopens in Lavenham. Picture: Atalian Servest

A well-known pub in Lavenham is re-opening with a new look after being bought up by one of the county’s largest companies.

‘Let it snow?’ No thanks! Suffolk business leader braces himself for Brexit and bad weather

07:30 Jessica Hill
Chairman of Breheny Civil Engineering, John Breheny Picture: RACHEL EDGE

After being badly affected by last winter’s ‘Beast from the East,’ the last thing that John Breheny, the chairman of the Breheny Group, wants to see this Christmas is snow.

Looking to attract new business to Bury St Edmunds

18:00 David Vincent

The leader of St Edmundsbury Borough Council, John Griffiths opened two new warehouse units at Suffolk Park in Bury St Edmunds.

Updated ‘We want a Primark’ - shoppers call for discount retailer as M&S closes

16:55 Jessica Hill
Marks and Spencer Clacton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Marks and Spencer is closing its doors in Clacton town centre for the last time today and residents sad to lose another clothing store are calling for budget chain Primark to move in - but does the future really lie in more retail?

Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Video ‘It’s going to be a long time until they have success unless something changes’ - Hurst reflects on Town job

Paul Hurst was sacked as Ipswich Town manager on October 24. Picture Pagepix

Family pay tribute to ‘lovable’ Stowmarket skateboarder who died of prescription drug overdose

Luke shows off his skateboarding skills Picture: ANDREW JARVIS

RAF base to host largest aerial training exercise of its kind

Air Commodore Jez Attridge from the Royal Air Force alongside Major General Luc De Rancourt from the French Air Force (left) and Major General John Wood from the United States Air Force (right) at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, ahead of Operation Point Blank. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Updated 100 jobs at risk as company calls in the administrators

Sulby House office block in Sudbury, which until recently was occupied by Prolog

Updated Pets at home vet practices face possible closure

Pets at Home. Picture: PETS AT HOME

Lorry driver wakes to find 16 pallets stolen from trailer

The A14 near Newmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Topic pages

Education Health
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide