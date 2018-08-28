Looking to attract new business to Bury St Edmunds

The leader of St Edmundsbury Borough Council, John Griffiths opened two new warehouse units at Suffolk Park in Bury St Edmunds.

The two units of 147,241 sq ft and 206,491 sq ft, on a 19-acre plot at Suffolk Park, and available for occupation, were constructed by Readie Construction on a £13m contract.

The BREEAM excellent development has a 12.5 m clear height, 50m deep service yards, level access and dock loading together with ancillary offices.

These units are the first to be constructed on the 114-acre park that has planning consent for 2m sq ft of space.

Councillor Griffiths said: “This is the next chapter in a story that will see the Council and its partners deliver new jobs for the future prosperity of the people we serve in West Suffolk. The Council played a lead role in securing the Eastern Relief Road and land for this business park development. Our vision is for a range of business growth at the park creating opportunities that will enhance the mix of jobs and skills that we have in this area. Treatt will build its new global headquarters here, Sealey has secured land for it to expand onto the park and with the completion of these two new business units, we look forward to the announcement of more businesses coming to Suffolk Park.”

Suffolk Park has already secured local companies Treatt, to develop a new 200,000 sq ft global headquarters complex and Sealey, to take a 7.5-acre site for expansion.

An added benefit is that 37-acres of the park are within New Anglia’s Enterprise Zone. Qualifying occupiers can obtain up to £55,000 per annum of business rates relief for five years totalling £275,000. This is a major plus for Suffolk Park and a great incentive for expanding companies to consider.

The development is part of a broader initiative with St Edmundsbury Borough Council and housebuilder Taylor Wimpey to support a range of new and existing businesses in the Bury St Edmunds area and to create jobs and prosperity.