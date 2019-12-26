E-edition Read the EADT online edition
'Utterly demoralising': Dine and dash eaters 'stealing food from our plates', say restaurants

PUBLISHED: 10:11 26 December 2019

Brendan Padfield, owner of the Unruly Pig at Bromeswell. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Brendan Padfield, owner of the Unruly Pig at Bromeswell. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Archant

Restaurants have spoken of the "demoralising" effect of guests leaving without paying in so-called dine and dash incidents - after it was revealed £6,000 of meals had been stolen in five years.

Thousands of pounds has been stolen in 'dine and dash' incidents in Suffolk in the last five years Picture: ARCHANTThousands of pounds has been stolen in 'dine and dash' incidents in Suffolk in the last five years Picture: ARCHANT

New data requested under the Freedom of Information Act has shown that thousands of pounds worth of food and drink are being stolen from Suffolk cafes and restaurants each year.

In the past five years £6,353.29 of food was taken from establishments across Suffolk.

The worst case was reported in September 2018 in Ipswich where offenders made off without paying for over £400 of food in one transaction. No-one has ever been charged with the robbery.

So far this year over £1,000 of food has been stolen without payment from Suffolk cafes and restaurants.

In the past few years, The Unruly Pig at Bromeswell has twice been the victim of dine and dash incidents.

Owner Brendan Padfield said such thefts had a real impact on both the industry and staff at the restaurant.

"The immediate impact is obviously on the bottom line," said Mr Padfield.

"The hospitality industry is not replete with high margins. On a quiet day a 'runner' could be the difference between profit and loss.

"The secondary impact is on morale. Our team works so hard to try to ensure that we deliver the best customer experience so when faced with a 'dine and dash', it is a real slap in the face for the team .

"It's utterly demoralising.

"Let's be clear here. This is theft - plain and simple. It's no different to stealing from someone's purse or to shoplifting.

"They are stealing food from our plates. It's no different to stealing food from a supermarket shelf.

"They are being blatantly dishonest and depriving us of the income that pays our team's wages."

Assistant Inspector Kirsty Graefe, from Suffolk police, said: "This type of behaviour of making off without payment for meals is simply unacceptable as it ultimately threatens the future of the business concerned.

"We work closely with business and our Design Out Crime Officers provide crime prevention advice and guidance to owners which we encourage them to take on board - we would urge all businesses to take whatever measures they practically can to prevent such criminality.

"Additionally, we work with other partners to address retail based crime. For example, the Ipswich Central Street Rangers are integral to the Business Improvement District and provide reassurance to the public and speak regularly with shops and businesses about how to prevent crime and anti-social behaviour.

"There is also an extensive CCTV camera network that is run by Ipswich Borough Council that is an effective resource for identifying suspects, witnesses, and vehicles used in crimes.

"Such offences will be dealt with by the powers available to us. This type of activity - whatever the value - can result in a criminal conviction, which can have a serious impact on someone's life."

