E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

Country hideaway on road to success after scooping top caravanning award

PUBLISHED: 14:41 02 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:00 02 December 2019

Pauline, Roger and Shelly Dixon at Barn Owl Meadow Picture: BARN OWL MEADOW

Pauline, Roger and Shelly Dixon at Barn Owl Meadow Picture: BARN OWL MEADOW

Barn Owl Meadow

Caravan park owners are celebrating a prestigious national newcomer accolade after setting up a farm diversification business near Diss.

From left, the Earl of Leicester, Roger and Pauline Dixon, and chairman of the Caravan and Motorhome Club Grenville Chamberlain at the parliamentary awards event Picture: CARAVAN AND MOTORHOME CLUBFrom left, the Earl of Leicester, Roger and Pauline Dixon, and chairman of the Caravan and Motorhome Club Grenville Chamberlain at the parliamentary awards event Picture: CARAVAN AND MOTORHOME CLUB

Roger and Pauline Dixon, of Barn Owl Meadow, branched out into caravanning in 2018 after acquiring a former agricultural and haulage operating centre site, which Roger and his brother had set up on their father's farmyard at Rickinghall in 1972.

After it closed, Roger bought the site, which came with 15 acres of land, and turned it into a smallholding where he produces and sells small bale haylage for local horse owners under the banner Dixons Haylage.

MORE - Farmers battle 'worst autumn in memory' to get seeds planted and crops out of the ground

"Pauline and I then built our top of the range CL Caravan Site at the New Delight Road end of our meadow, opening in August 2018," said Roger. "We feel this is a lovely peaceful place for nature lovers to enjoy with us."

Now the couple have been voted Best Newcomer Certified Location (CL) Caravan Site under licence to the Caravan and Motorhome Club. As a result, they were invited to an awards ceremony at the Houses of Parlaiment, where they were hosted by the Earl of Leicester and Caravan and Motorhome Club chairman Grenville Chamberlain OBE.

Caravan and Motorhome Club winners at the parliamentary reception Picture: CARAVAN AND MOTORHOME CLUBCaravan and Motorhome Club winners at the parliamentary reception Picture: CARAVAN AND MOTORHOME CLUB

"Running a successful business is an achievement in itself but the accolades of our customers is very much appreciated," said Roger. "We are local people having lived here in Suffolk near the Norfolk border all of our working lives."

You may also want to watch:

The delighted couple hope their newcomer accolade is a strong indicator of the future success of their new business.

Their plan now is to "keep going as we are don't change anything", said Roger.

"We all enjoy running this family business and we benefit greatly from the friendships we have made with the quality people who are attracted to use our unique top of the range CL campsite.

"We hope to be an escape from the mad rushing crowds for many people in the future who want to enjoy the unique peacefulness of our tranquil Suffolk country hideaway."

The couple's daughter, Shelly, supports the business, running it when her parents are away on holiday in their own motorhome, and coming in to clean.

She has her own smallholding business at Finningham, rearing rare breed outdoor pigs and sheep and selling their meat at her farm shop at Finningham and on the campsite, cleans at the site, and also manages while they are away holidaying with our own motorhome, or Roger is golfing at Diss Golf Club.

Meanwhile, the couple's son, Matt, a former Ipswich Town youth team player who went to play for Thetford, Diss and Stowmarket football teams, owns his own window cleaning business in Bury St Edmunds.

Most Read

Empty Ipswich shop snapped up by department store

The team at Coes have nearly finished their Christmas windows. There is just one more to reveal. L-R Sonja Talbot, Annette Keeble,Georgia Barton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Major train line suspended until the end of the day

Trains between Peterborough and Ipswich are suspended until the end of the day. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Outstanding’ Suffolk schools not inspected in more than a decade

Which Suffolk schools have not been inspected for more than a decade? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO/MONKEYBUSINESSIMAGES

New trains go into service on East Suffolk Line between Lowestoft and Ipswich

The new trains go into service on the East Suffolk Line on Monday, December 2. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Woman in her 20s raped by two strangers in early morning attack

A woman has been raped in Newmarket in the early hours of the morning. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Empty Ipswich shop snapped up by department store

The team at Coes have nearly finished their Christmas windows. There is just one more to reveal. L-R Sonja Talbot, Annette Keeble,Georgia Barton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Major train line suspended until the end of the day

Trains between Peterborough and Ipswich are suspended until the end of the day. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Outstanding’ Suffolk schools not inspected in more than a decade

Which Suffolk schools have not been inspected for more than a decade? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO/MONKEYBUSINESSIMAGES

New trains go into service on East Suffolk Line between Lowestoft and Ipswich

The new trains go into service on the East Suffolk Line on Monday, December 2. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Woman in her 20s raped by two strangers in early morning attack

A woman has been raped in Newmarket in the early hours of the morning. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Freezing fog set to descend on Suffolk

The yellow weather warning will be in place for nearly 12 hours. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Dealer jailed for three and a half years after police found drugs hidden in his underpants

Amaebi Kentebe was caught with Class A drugs stashed in his pants in December last year. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with move for Northampton goalkeeper Cornell

Ipswich Town have been linked with Northampton Town goalkeeper David Cornell. Picture: PA

Country hideaway on road to success after scooping top caravanning award

Pauline, Roger and Shelly Dixon at Barn Owl Meadow Picture: BARN OWL MEADOW

The Non-League Podcast: Review Show! FA Vase draw reaction, Bury stay top, unlucky Leiston + SIL, Thurlow Premier and more

The Non-Leauge podcast
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists