Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

New deli opens at Ipswich Waterfront

PUBLISHED: 14:34 23 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:34 23 November 2018

New Dockside Deli at Isaacs. Outside Alex Tiunovs, general manager Bentleys Restaurants Picture: PULKIT KATYAL

New Dockside Deli at Isaacs. Outside Alex Tiunovs, general manager Bentleys Restaurants Picture: PULKIT KATYAL

Archant

The new Dockside Deli is opening on Monday on Ipswich Waterfront, as part of the Isaacs complex on the quayside.

Isaacs on the Quay is promising a dining option with a difference, from November 26, with an eat-in or eat-out menu, from Monday to Friday each week.

Taking the place of the Pizza Al Taglio, Dockside Deli is continuing to serve pizza by the slice – now from 12” bases – and is also offering pasties and sausage rolls, fresh sandwiches, seasonal soups and salads, as well drinks.

Bentleys Restaurants general manager Alex Tiunovs said: “The Dockside Deli is a really exciting extension to the Isaacs offering, allowing us to offer more choice to our own customers, while opening up wider dining opportunities to passers-by, too.

“We’ll be open to cater for breakfast through to late lunch, giving people a convenient stop-off while they’re on their way to work. Customers can choose to eat in or take away and, of course, they will also have the option to take their food next door to Isaacs, where they can also enjoy a drink from the bar. We’re looking forward to welcoming you into the Dockside Deli.”

Since it was purchased in 2004 by Aidan Coughlan, the Isaacs complex of buildings has been developed into a contemporary Waterfront venue with bars, restaurants and a wedding venue within the historic buildings.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Christmas rush for Aldi’s cuddly carrots and wicked parsnips

10:01 Jessica Hill
Aldi carrots in Ipswich store

Shoppers are reported to be scrambling to buy ‘Kevin the carrot’ soft toys featured in Aldi supermarket’s Christmas advert.

Single mum of five describes the ‘blood, sweat and tears’ she went through to build her guesthouse business

06:00 Jessica Hill
Juliet Fisher, owner of the Highwaymans, with her children

Running a business can be stressful at the best of times, but it’s particularly so when you’re a single mum of five who is recovering from a traumatic marriage breakdown - and especially when that business is also your home.

New deli opens at Ipswich Waterfront

8 minutes ago David Vincent
New Dockside Deli at Isaacs. Outside Alex Tiunovs, general manager Bentleys Restaurants Picture: PULKIT KATYAL

The new Dockside Deli is opening on Monday on Ipswich Waterfront, as part of the Isaacs complex on the quayside.

£1.2m community funding for local groups

12:51 David Vincent
Mick George presents a Frimstone grant to Cambridge Rugby Union Football Club. Picture: FRIMSTONE COMMUNITY FUND

A new major funding `pot’ is available in Suffolk for local community groups, which is likely to amount to more than £1m annually.

Norfolk businesses to be UK’s first to exhibit at Holland’s largest hospitality trade show

12:03 Eleanor Pringle
Yare Valley Oils will be exhibiting in the Netherlands as part of a regional delegation. Pictured are Tim and William Mack of the company. Picture: Matt Keal Photography

Burgeoning trade links between food producers from Norfolk and Suffolk and buyers in the Netherlands will take another step forward when a delegation visits the country’s largest hospitality trade show.

Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Major incident at business park – Reports of ‘person trapped’ at warehouse

Emergency services are at the scene of an incident in Iceni Way, Haverhill Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

“You are not disabled, you are fake” – Man shouts and swears at woman with guide dog

Police would like to speak with this man in connection with the incident Picture: BRITISH TRANSPORT POLICE

Opinion Comment: Don’t just assume everything will be alright – Ipswich Town fans, your club needs you

Portman Road erupts after Gwion Edwards' goal against Norwich City back in September. Photo: Steve Waller

Single mum of five describes the ‘blood, sweat and tears’ she went through to build her guesthouse business

Juliet Fisher, owner of the Highwaymans, with her children

Car with blown out tyre left gouges along A14 before crashing

The crashed car in Stowmarket. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

Asylum seeker posing as schoolboy pictured – as investigation concludes he WAS over 18

Home Office chiefs and Stoke High School leaders launched an investigation after pupils shared an image of their classmate Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Topic pages

Education Health
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide