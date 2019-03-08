E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

Will this Suffolk pub keep its dog-friendly crown?

PUBLISHED: 18:59 24 October 2019

The Dog Pub in Grundisburgh won the most dog friendly pub in the UK and East of England in 2018. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Archant

A popular Suffolk pub is in with a chance of being named the most-dog friendly pub in the east of England - and possibly the UK - after claiming the title last year.

The Dog at Grundisburgh proved it deserved its name after being chosen as the top dog-friendly pub in 2018, and now it looks set to score highly for a second year running as it currently sits top of the leaderboard.

The search has returned for a fourth year, as Rover.com tries to sniff out the most popular pub for pooches across the UK.

Today the east of England leaderboard has gone live at the competition's half-way point - with the Dog at Grundisburgh, near Woodbridge, sitting proudly at the top.

Also in the current top 10 is The Maybush in Waldringfield.

Below is a list of how the leaderboard looks:

1. Dog at Grundisburgh

2. Acle Bridge Inn

3. The John Bunyan

4. The King Stag

5. The White Horse Inn

6. The Three Tuns

7. The Cellar House

8. The Maybush

9. The Green Man

10. Charters

Lisa Hens, the senior scientific officer at the RSPCA, who is one of the judges of the awards added: "It's great to see establishments considering the needs of the dogs that might visit them and the Dog-friendly Pub Awards is a brilliant way to recognise this.

"It is important to consider the well-being of dogs in a busy, sometimes crowded, environment such as a pub, and to ensure that all their needs are catered for whilst there.

"The key things that stand out for me are pubs having somewhere quiet for dogs to go if they want to chill out, providing separate water bowls for dogs who aren't comfortable sharing, as well as making it clear on their website that dogs are welcome so owners can plan their visit. These pubs deserve to be celebrated."

Dog-loving pub goers are being encouraged to cast their vote to find the perfect pub for pups.

You can vote for your favourite dog-friendly pub here. Public voting closes on Wednesday, November 6. Winners will be announced on Wednesday, November 20.

