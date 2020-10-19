‘Terrible it’s come to this’: Popular pub and takeaway closes for good due to Covid-19 crisis

The Manor House, Wortham, which is closing due to Covid-19. Picture: Google Street View Google Street View

A popular Thai restaurant near the Suffolk-Norfolk border has been forced to close permanently due to the Covid-19 crisis.

The team at the Manor House in Wortham when it re-opened in 2015. Picture: ANGELA SHARPE The team at the Manor House in Wortham when it re-opened in 2015. Picture: ANGELA SHARPE

In 2015, what was the Dolphin pub, in Wortham, re-opened as the Manor House.

Over the next five years, it became a popular and much-loved Thai restaurant and takeaway.

But last week, it emerged that the restaurant will be shutting its doors for good due to the pandemic.

Owner Nish Intrabal announced the sad news on Facebook and thanked the community of Wortham for its support.

In a post signed from Nish and Su, he wrote: “It’s with a deep and heavy heart that after almost five years of being at The Manor House we have come to the decision to close the doors permanently with immediate effect due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We would like to thank you for all your support over the past five years.

“We have met some wonderful people and made many good friends.

“We have had some great times and we couldn’t have got through this without you all.

“We have been welcomed into a fantastic village community life which we have never experienced before and have been shown lots of warmth and love.

“We will miss you all very much. We hope to come back in the near future so please do keep in touch. Much Love.”

The post now has more than 100 comments from people who will miss the restaurant.

One person wrote: “I am so sorry to hear this very sad news.

“You have done such a great job over the five years, making us all so proud of our local.

“Take care both of you, and thanks for the lovely memories you left us with. All the very best for the future. You will be greatly missed in the village.”

Another wrote: “We’re so sad and upset to hear this, dear Nish and Su.

“You’ve been so fantastic, have cooked such wonderful food and have been the absolute heart of our community – just terrible that it’s come to this.

“Really don’t know what on earth we’ll do without you.”

A former member of staff commented: “It’s been a pleasure working with you the last few years. Thank you for taking such good care of us all, I’ll miss you both so much.

“I wish you all the best for the future – you two truly deserve it.”