E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Wood-fired pizzeria to open two new restaurants as owner strives for 50 branches

PUBLISHED: 13:56 05 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:08 05 September 2020

Chris Sharman, owner of Dough & Co, is expanding his business to Halstead and Bury St Edmunds. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN/ CHRIS SHARMAN

Chris Sharman, owner of Dough & Co, is expanding his business to Halstead and Bury St Edmunds. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN/ CHRIS SHARMAN

BRITTANY WOODMAN/ CHRIS SHARMAN

From starting a pizza business in a horse box to opening his fourth and fifth Dough & Co restaurants – how a young entrepreneur from Bury St Edmunds has become a huge success.

Dough & Co to open new restaurants in Halstead and Bury St Edmunds. Pictures : BRITTANY WOODMANDough & Co to open new restaurants in Halstead and Bury St Edmunds. Pictures : BRITTANY WOODMAN

Chris Sharman, who is the man behind popular pizzeria Dough & Co, opened his first restaurant in Sudbury in the summer of 2018, progressing with sites in Colchester and Bishop Stortford.

Now he is expanding his successful business further, opening a restaurant in Halstead in October and another in the former Patisserie Valerie in Bury St Edmunds.

Mr Sharman, an ex-chef and young entrepreneur from Bury St Edmunds, started the business in a horse box more than two years ago after 14 years working in fine dining.

After dropping out of school, Mr Sharman completed work experience and trained to become a chef, working at Michelin star restaurants alongside the likes of Marco Pierre White, and catering for big events such as Newmarket Race Course.

Chris Sharman, the CEO of Dough & Co, already has restaurants in Sudbury, Colchester and Bishop Storford, and is now expanding to Halstead and Bury St Edmunds. Picture: CHRIS SHARMANChris Sharman, the CEO of Dough & Co, already has restaurants in Sudbury, Colchester and Bishop Storford, and is now expanding to Halstead and Bury St Edmunds. Picture: CHRIS SHARMAN

Despite his love of fine dining, Mr Sharman chose to go it alone and took the plunge of starting his very own pizza business.

He said: “Not everyone is into fine dining, so I wanted to be relatable and do pizza really well.

“I am trying to make the business better and better all the time and the focus really is on the food. The first restaurant in Sudbury I even plastered all the walls myself, but it was just about the pizzas.”

The dough for the wood-fired pizzas is his own recipe, made with nothing but Italian flour, fresh yeast, olive oil and water, and all the toppings have been sourced from the finest suppliers.

Dough & Co to open new restaurants in Halstead and Bury St Edmunds. Pictures : BRITTANY WOODMANDough & Co to open new restaurants in Halstead and Bury St Edmunds. Pictures : BRITTANY WOODMAN

Mr Sharman said: “I’ve always believed in Dough & Co, the food is made by passionate chefs and I am so grateful for our loyal customers who have stayed with us.”

His brand’s ethos is to do simple things, but to a high standard – something which he transferred to his Burger Amour brand which has restaurants in Bishop Stortford and Colchester and is also opening a new site in Bury St Edmunds.

Mr Sharman wants to open 50 restaurants, and said although his success has been “surreal”, he won’t be finished until he hits his target.

He chose Halstead as there is a high demand for his business and had always planned on opening in Bury St Edmunds, when the right building became available.

Dough & Co to open new restaurants in Halstead and Bury St Edmunds. Pictures : BRITTANY WOODMANDough & Co to open new restaurants in Halstead and Bury St Edmunds. Pictures : BRITTANY WOODMAN

The former Patisserie Valerie shop in Abbeygate Street is “perfect” for the business as a proper chimney flute is required for the pizza ovens.

Mr Sharman added that Bury St Edmunds is a “vibrant” town – with his eyes on Ipswich and Chelmsford next.

25 members of staff will be hired at the Halstead restaurant, while Mr Sharman hopes to tale 60 people on board at this two new Bury St Edmunds sites.

Dough & Co to open new restaurants in Halstead and Bury St Edmunds. Pictures : BRITTANY WOODMANDough & Co to open new restaurants in Halstead and Bury St Edmunds. Pictures : BRITTANY WOODMAN

Dough & Co to open new restaurants in Halstead and Bury St Edmunds. Pictures : BRITTANY WOODMANDough & Co to open new restaurants in Halstead and Bury St Edmunds. Pictures : BRITTANY WOODMAN

Dough & Co is opening new restaurants in Halstead and Bury St Edmunds. Pictures : BRITTANY WOODMANDough & Co is opening new restaurants in Halstead and Bury St Edmunds. Pictures : BRITTANY WOODMAN

Dough & Co already has a branch in Colchester Picture: Chris SharmanDough & Co already has a branch in Colchester Picture: Chris Sharman

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Sports car firm in liquidation following dispute with Jaguar Land Rover

Suffolk Sportscars has gone into liquidation in part due to the threat of legal action by Jaguar Land Rover Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Human remains found in Sudbury are NOT Corrie’s, says mum

Corrie McKeague, who went missing following a night out in Bury St Edmunds in 2016

Developer submits plans for 80 homes in small village

Hopkins Homes has submitted plans for 80 new homes in land known as Chapel Field in Grundisburgh Picture: HOPKINS HOMES

Human remains discovered in Sudbury belong to ‘athletic man’, police confirm

Forensic teams in Sudbury after human remains were found Pictures: ELLA WILKINSON

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Sports car firm in liquidation following dispute with Jaguar Land Rover

Suffolk Sportscars has gone into liquidation in part due to the threat of legal action by Jaguar Land Rover Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Human remains found in Sudbury are NOT Corrie’s, says mum

Corrie McKeague, who went missing following a night out in Bury St Edmunds in 2016

Developer submits plans for 80 homes in small village

Hopkins Homes has submitted plans for 80 new homes in land known as Chapel Field in Grundisburgh Picture: HOPKINS HOMES

Human remains discovered in Sudbury belong to ‘athletic man’, police confirm

Forensic teams in Sudbury after human remains were found Pictures: ELLA WILKINSON

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

£1.25m heroin smuggler lorry driver is jailed

Dariusz Urban, of Ostrzeszow, Poland, was arrested at Harwich International Port for smuggling heroin after police cracked the EncroChat criminal communication network in Operation Venetic. Picture: NATIONAL CRIME AGENCY

Deliveries of your EADT and many national newspapers delayed by Extinction Rebellion protest

Portman House, home of the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star

Wood-fired pizzeria to open two new restaurants as owner strives for 50 branches

Chris Sharman, owner of Dough & Co, is expanding his business to Halstead and Bury St Edmunds. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN/ CHRIS SHARMAN

Get a FREE copy of the EADT e-edition after Extinction Rebellion disrupts newspaper printing

Read your EADT for free today after Extinction Rebellion disrupted newspaper printing overnight Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Land with permission for ‘grand design’ treehouse for sale

A plot of land with planning permission for a treehouse is up for sale for �285,000 Picture: BCR INFINITY ARCHITECTS