Wood-fired pizzeria to open two new restaurants as owner strives for 50 branches

Chris Sharman, owner of Dough & Co, is expanding his business to Halstead and Bury St Edmunds. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN/ CHRIS SHARMAN BRITTANY WOODMAN/ CHRIS SHARMAN

From starting a pizza business in a horse box to opening his fourth and fifth Dough & Co restaurants – how a young entrepreneur from Bury St Edmunds has become a huge success.

Chris Sharman, who is the man behind popular pizzeria Dough & Co, opened his first restaurant in Sudbury in the summer of 2018, progressing with sites in Colchester and Bishop Stortford.

Now he is expanding his successful business further, opening a restaurant in Halstead in October and another in the former Patisserie Valerie in Bury St Edmunds.

Mr Sharman, an ex-chef and young entrepreneur from Bury St Edmunds, started the business in a horse box more than two years ago after 14 years working in fine dining.

After dropping out of school, Mr Sharman completed work experience and trained to become a chef, working at Michelin star restaurants alongside the likes of Marco Pierre White, and catering for big events such as Newmarket Race Course.

Despite his love of fine dining, Mr Sharman chose to go it alone and took the plunge of starting his very own pizza business.

He said: “Not everyone is into fine dining, so I wanted to be relatable and do pizza really well.

“I am trying to make the business better and better all the time and the focus really is on the food. The first restaurant in Sudbury I even plastered all the walls myself, but it was just about the pizzas.”

The dough for the wood-fired pizzas is his own recipe, made with nothing but Italian flour, fresh yeast, olive oil and water, and all the toppings have been sourced from the finest suppliers.

Mr Sharman said: “I’ve always believed in Dough & Co, the food is made by passionate chefs and I am so grateful for our loyal customers who have stayed with us.”

His brand’s ethos is to do simple things, but to a high standard – something which he transferred to his Burger Amour brand which has restaurants in Bishop Stortford and Colchester and is also opening a new site in Bury St Edmunds.

Mr Sharman wants to open 50 restaurants, and said although his success has been “surreal”, he won’t be finished until he hits his target.

He chose Halstead as there is a high demand for his business and had always planned on opening in Bury St Edmunds, when the right building became available.

The former Patisserie Valerie shop in Abbeygate Street is “perfect” for the business as a proper chimney flute is required for the pizza ovens.

Mr Sharman added that Bury St Edmunds is a “vibrant” town – with his eyes on Ipswich and Chelmsford next.

25 members of staff will be hired at the Halstead restaurant, while Mr Sharman hopes to tale 60 people on board at this two new Bury St Edmunds sites.

