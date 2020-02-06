30 jobs created as world foods firm launches new snack production line

Global food wholesalers Surya Foods has set up a new production facility at its Harwich factory Picture: SURYA FOODS Surya Foods

A world foods firm is fired up after unveiling a new £2m food production facility in north Essex.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Harry Dulai, managing director of Surya Foods Picture: SURYA FOODS Harry Dulai, managing director of Surya Foods Picture: SURYA FOODS

Surya Foods, which is based at Harwich, has poured decades of its expertise in international food into creating the new snack-making production line, which will create 30 new jobs and supply some of the biggest names in UK retail.

Its new product development (NPD) team has created several new brand concepts, with Thai Dragon Sweet Chilli Prawn Crackers (100g) and Thai Dragon Thai Cracker Mix (100g) first off the production line, and with listings already secured in Aldi stores.

MORE - Expanding niche hotel chain Surya acquires four more properties in East Anglia

The facility will produce own brand snacks for Surya Foods as well as private label services across a broad range of products, from classic to exotic flavours, including mixed savouries, prawn crackers, and savoury snacks, including corn puffs, hoops and chips, as well as spicy and exotic fruit, nut and seed selections. The classic snacks and flavours span Indian, Oriental, African, Caribbean, South American, Mediterranean and Mexican cuisines, from spicy Bombay Mix and fiery Mexican chipotle flavours to sweet Caribbean banana chips.

Managing director Harry Dulai said: "During the last 20 years, in response to the UK's more adventurous culinary tastes, we have taken Surya Foods from rice production and world food importers to a major manufacturer of leading mainstream brands.

Suki Dulai, chief executive of Flying Trade Picture: COLIN JOLLIFFE Suki Dulai, chief executive of Flying Trade Picture: COLIN JOLLIFFE

You may also want to watch:

"We are passionate about authentic tasting food products and have poured all our expertise into this new facility which will enable us to produce some of the world's favourite snacks right here in Essex.

"Our large frying and blending facilities means we can offer a large product portfolio along with authentic bespoke, regional flavours to suit all tastes and target customers. Coupled with five packaging lines, and a highly experienced NPD team, we are confident we have a solution for any retailer out there looking to source authentic, tasty world food snacks produced in the UK, to high UK standards."

The new production facility is set within the firm's 11-acre British Retail Consortium (BRC) accredited plant at Harwich, where the snacks are made and packaged.

Global food wholesalers Surya Foods has set up a new production facility at its Harwich factory Picture: SURYA FOODS Global food wholesalers Surya Foods has set up a new production facility at its Harwich factory Picture: SURYA FOODS

Surya is thought to be the biggest supplier of world food lines into supermarket giants Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury's and Morrisons, with extensive independent retail accounts across the UK, and its Laila basmati features in the UK's top three rice brands.

Parent firm Flying Trade Group, which has a £170m turnover, operates across the food and leisure sectors and owns Surya Hotels Ltd.

Its directors are brothers Harry and Suki Dulai. Its growth last year meant it has featured in the Sunday Times Top Track 250 league tables for two years running, climbing from position to 241 to 188 in October 2019.

In January 2019, the group committed to a £30m pound Investment with a new multi temperature distribution centre opening in Colchester which will create 85 new positions, together with a new snack company and brand in Harwich which will create a further 30 new posts.