Houseboat getaway on the River Deben offered up for sale

PUBLISHED: 06:36 04 April 2020

A 50ft Dutch barge moored on the River Deben is being offered up for sale through Clarke and Simpson Picture: JONATHAN SIMPER

A 50ft Dutch barge moored on the River Deben is being offered up for sale through Clarke and Simpson Picture: JONATHAN SIMPER

Jonathan Simper

A 50ft Dutch barge has been put on the market with a freehold price tag of £49,900.

Inside the Dutch barge moored on the River Deben Picture: JONATHAN SIMPERInside the Dutch barge moored on the River Deben Picture: JONATHAN SIMPER

The houseboat, described as being in “excellent condition”, comes with a double cabin, a living room, bathroom and fitted galley.

Riverside mooring is on the River Deben at Ramsholt, near Woodbridge, by agreement and at a cost of £50 a week not including electricity.

Agent Stuart Simpson, of Clarke and Simpson, who is marketing it on behalf of farmer owner Jonathan Simper, said: “It is simply the best place to get away from it all.”

The galley of the Dutch barge moored on the River Deben Picture: JONATHAN SIMPERThe galley of the Dutch barge moored on the River Deben Picture: JONATHAN SIMPER

Ramsholt is described as a remote village eight miles from Woodbridge and including the popular Ramsholt Arms public house and All Saints church.

“The 50 foot Dutch barge is understood to be in excellent condition having been refitted and rewired in 2018 and has until recently been used for sea-going trips. It has an 80 horse power Ford engine,” say the agents. “It would be suitable as either a home or Air BnB.”

Among the mod-cons on offer are a gas cooker, fridge, washing machine, microwave and electric water heater, and there is a woodburner in the living room.

