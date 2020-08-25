E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Suffolk housing market bouncing back after coronavirus crisis

PUBLISHED: 16:30 25 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:42 25 August 2020

The housing market in Suffolk and Norfolk fell far below the national average earlier this year, but estate agents say it has now picked up Picture: TERENCE WAELAND/DESIGN PICS

The housing market in Suffolk and Norfolk fell far below the national average earlier this year, but estate agents say it has now picked up Picture: TERENCE WAELAND/DESIGN PICS

Zuma Press/PA Images

New data shows exactly how badly the coronavirus lockdown affected house sales in Norfolk and Suffolk earlier this year – but now the market is bouncing back.

According to a new report released by WeBuyAnyHome, the company received 33% fewer inquiries about house sales between January and May this year when compared to the same period in 2019.

In Norfolk, the drought in sales was far deeper than average – enquiries fell 106% below the national average.

This meant the county’s housing market was the second slowest in England – behind only Northumberland, where enquiries fell 130% below the national average.

In Suffolk, the drought dipped to 24% below the national average.

MORE: Revealed: Suffolk’s most expensive villages to buy a home

But estate agent Tim Dansie says that since the market reopened on May 12 business has picked up.

“At the beginning of the year – January and February – it wasn’t that dire,” said Mr Dansie of Jackson-Stops. “We had a market and we were working with it.

“Of course when lockdown came on March 23 that snuffed it out overnight. We still had a little bit on enquiry coming through, but that trailed off after seven and a half weeks of not a lot.

You may also want to watch:

“We then came back on May 12 – a date that will be emblazoned on my mind forever.

“I was expecting a wall of interest, but to start of with it was quiet.

“Within a week or ten days we had really started to get some momentum going and that has continued in what has been an extraordinarily busy and active market.”

MORE: Look inside the most expensive house on the market in Ipswich

Mr Dansie said this was the latest in a series of abnormal years for the property market.

“There’s been a lot of rocks tossed into the property pool over the last five years,” he said.

“We’ve had two elections, stamp duty changes, Brexit and now Covid-19.

“In a normal year, if one exists, you get a strong spring market then it runs through to the school holidays, before picking up again in September.

“But this year we have had a ridiculously busy July and August which never normally happens and there’s no sign yet of it tailing off going into Autumn.”

The WeBuyAnyHome data can be found here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Likely’ that parts of Suffolk will be hit by second coronavirus spike this winter

Experts have predicted when a second coronavirus wave could arrive in Suffolk (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A14 closed for over five hours after serious crash between two lorries

The A14 closed after two lorries collided Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Cyclists told they could be trespassing if riding on footpaths after Griff Rhys Jones row

Griff Rhys Jones was infuriated by the cyclists who came through his garden on the Stour to Orwell Walk public footpath at high speeds during lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Matchday Recap: Four goals in five minutes during crazy spell as Hammers win Portman Road clash

Aaron Drinan and Freddie Sears look to slow the progress of Andriy Yarmolenko. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Tonight’s BBC Countryfile is in Suffolk – and this is where they filmed

Suffolk will feature on Countryfile on Sunday, August 23 at 7pm (C) BBC Studios. Picture: PETER DADDS

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

‘Likely’ that parts of Suffolk will be hit by second coronavirus spike this winter

Experts have predicted when a second coronavirus wave could arrive in Suffolk (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A14 closed for over five hours after serious crash between two lorries

The A14 closed after two lorries collided Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Cyclists told they could be trespassing if riding on footpaths after Griff Rhys Jones row

Griff Rhys Jones was infuriated by the cyclists who came through his garden on the Stour to Orwell Walk public footpath at high speeds during lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Matchday Recap: Four goals in five minutes during crazy spell as Hammers win Portman Road clash

Aaron Drinan and Freddie Sears look to slow the progress of Andriy Yarmolenko. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Tonight’s BBC Countryfile is in Suffolk – and this is where they filmed

Suffolk will feature on Countryfile on Sunday, August 23 at 7pm (C) BBC Studios. Picture: PETER DADDS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man dies after two lorries collide on A14

A man has died following a crash on the A14 at Rougham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Car collides with three men on bikes in ‘targeted’ attack leaving one in serious condition

Forensics teams and officers are attending the scene in Ipswich Road, Colchester, today after a 'targeted' incident last night (stock photo). PICTURE: ARCHANT

‘Large group’ seen throwing stones at cars before crash

Lowestoft Road in Carlton Colville. Picture: Google Images

New Wolsey co-produces world premiere murder-mystery online

The poster for the world premiere of the murder-mystery What A Carve Up! Photo: New Wolsey Theatre

Accused youth ‘sorry’ for man’s death but blames victim for starting fatal fight

Flowers left at the scene outside Kebabpizza in Ipswich after the death of Richie Day. Picture: ARCHANT