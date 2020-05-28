E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

How strongly will East Anglia emerge from lockdown?

PUBLISHED: 10:47 28 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:47 28 May 2020

Visitors enjoying the sunshine in Southwold as coronavirus lockdown rules begin to ease Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Visitors enjoying the sunshine in Southwold as coronavirus lockdown rules begin to ease Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Key sectors like Norfolk and Suffolk’s tourism industry will need to overcome big practical and emotional issues as we move out of coronavirus lockdown, an expert has warned.

A woman in a mask walks along Southwold's prom Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNA woman in a mask walks along Southwold's prom Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Toby Wilson, a partner at accountants Lovewell Blake, believes the region’s business sectors are well set to lead a post-virus recovery – but some will face particular challenges.

“Tourism is a huge part of the Norfolk and Suffolk economy, and with overseas travel looking impossible for the foreseeable future, there is a big appetite in the sector to take advantage of a new staycation boom,” he said.

MORE – Discount chain QD reopens six more stores

But practical and emotional issues include providing a safe experience for visitors and residents. “Will understandable nervousness in local communities lead to an antipathy towards visitors, acting as a brake on recovery?” he asked.

However, the counties’ economy is structurally less volatile than many, with a business landscape led by “dynamic and resourceful” individuals”, he said.

A blue sign installed on Southwold promenade stating social distancing guidelines Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNA blue sign installed on Southwold promenade stating social distancing guidelines Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“Local economies are going to need business sectors which can emerge from lockdown more or less unscathed,” he said.

“The county didn’t experience as big a crash in 2008 as many,” he pointed out. Evidence suggested that the region would be cushioned to some extent this time around too.

You may also want to watch:

“This is largely because the types of industry which dominate our local economy are robust – with some exceptions.”

Toby Wilson of Lovewell Blake Picture: NEWMAN ASSOCIATES PRToby Wilson of Lovewell Blake Picture: NEWMAN ASSOCIATES PR

Food and drink production and retail was a big driver of economic activity, he said. “With the issue of food security and self-sufficiency climbing up the political agenda, the food and drink industry is well placed to continue its leading role as a foundation in rebuilding the wider economy,” he said.

Energy was more of a “mixed picture”, with the collapse of the price of oil and falling demand due to the pandemic. But the crisis had relatively little effect on the renewables sector, he pointed out.

The tech sector had been able to carry on “more or less as normal, although concerns remain around long-term customer resilience, he said.

Anecdotally construction appeared to be held back by supply chain issues and concerns about safe operating procedures. The housing market was reliant on consumer confidence which could be dampened by the rise in unemployment.

“We shouldn’t underestimate the size of the challenge ahead,” he warned, but felt the region had “a better chance” than many others of overcoming it.

Toby Wilson will be part of an expert business panel joining our business and politics editor Richard Porritt for an open house webinar. The panel will look at how businesses in the east can successfully come out of lockdown and ensure the economy bounces back. To join, register here



Subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, with all the latest from where you live. Or visit our Facebook page or link to our daily podcast here

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Revealed – The latest coronavirus death rates in Suffolk

The latest Covid-19 death rates in Suffolk, revealed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

More social contact? Sorry to burst your bubble

Boris Johnson hinted at further social contact and expanding social circles from June 1 Picture: UNDRAW

WEIRD SUFFOLK: The haunted airfield at Rougham and the ghost who prefers the company of the ladies

The ghosts of Rougham Airfield. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Watch out for SpaceX rocket in the skies tonight

The SpaceX Falcon 9 is set to launch from Florida at 9.33pm UK time Picture: AP PHOTO/DAVID J. PHILLIP

96 homes sold in Suffolk in March - but estate agents busier than ever

Jonathan Waters, of Foxhall Estate Agents, says first-time buyers are raring to go Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Most Read

Revealed – The latest coronavirus death rates in Suffolk

The latest Covid-19 death rates in Suffolk, revealed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

More social contact? Sorry to burst your bubble

Boris Johnson hinted at further social contact and expanding social circles from June 1 Picture: UNDRAW

WEIRD SUFFOLK: The haunted airfield at Rougham and the ghost who prefers the company of the ladies

The ghosts of Rougham Airfield. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Watch out for SpaceX rocket in the skies tonight

The SpaceX Falcon 9 is set to launch from Florida at 9.33pm UK time Picture: AP PHOTO/DAVID J. PHILLIP

96 homes sold in Suffolk in March - but estate agents busier than ever

Jonathan Waters, of Foxhall Estate Agents, says first-time buyers are raring to go Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Trading Standards issues fake PayPal text message warning

Account holders are advised to go straight to the official website if in any doubt Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

How strongly will East Anglia emerge from lockdown?

Visitors enjoying the sunshine in Southwold as coronavirus lockdown rules begin to ease Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Cineworld plans to reopen by July

Cineworld runs three cinemas in Suffolk: Ipswich, Haverhill and Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Summer events cancelled across Ipswich as lockdown uncertainty continues

Ipswich Maritime Festival is one of the events to be cancelled this year. Picture: TIM GARRET-MOORE

Final Clap for Carers at 8pm tonight

Residents of Cemetery Road came out in force to clap for the NHS Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24