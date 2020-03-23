E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: House-builders down tools leaving self-employed with no pay

PUBLISHED: 13:54 26 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:40 26 March 2020

Many building sites have now closed following the government lockdown. Picture: ANDREW HENDRY

Many building sites have now closed following the government lockdown. Picture: ANDREW HENDRY

Andrew Hendry

Work has stopped on most building sites across East Anglia despite the government not banning construction work – leaving many self-employed contractors without pay.

Local and national building companies have ceased working on sites around Norfolk and Suffolk due to fears for the safety of their workers.

Abel Homes, based in Watton, has closed all of its sites. Paul Legrice, managing director at Abel Homes, said: “With the safety of our employees and contractors in mind, we have stopped work on all of our sites. All of our direct employees have been paid until the end of March, and we are currently reviewing our options beyond this date.”

MORE: Drivers to get 6 month exemption on MOTs due to coronavirus

One of the UKs biggest house-builders Taylor Wimpey, responsible for building 10,000 homes a year including developments in Framlingham and Attleborough, is also closing all of its sites.

A statement on the company website says: ‘We are closing our building sites in response to Government guidelines announced on 23rd March 2020 to ensure that we do all we can as a business to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Our absolute priority will be to carry this out safely and securely, while continuing to support our customers and employees.

‘We would like to apologise if this decision inconveniences you. However, we hope you understand that our first priority has to be your safety and that of our employees and contractors. We also believe we have a wider responsibility to the communities within which we work, old and new.’

Find all of our coronavirus coverage here.

The downing of tools means many self-employed construction workers will lose income. Because of their status as self-employed they are also unable to claim statutory sick pay.

Currently, the government has made it easier for the self-employed to claim universal credit. But chancellor Rishi Sunak said the government is working on a package to support them further.

However some major house-builders such as Redrow – which has a development in Haverhill – are still continuing to work on some of their sites. Mervyn Lambert, a plant hire firm based in Garboldisham, is still hiring out machinery necessary for certain essential work including agriculture, telecommunications, gas and electrical works.

Keep up-to-date with the latest coronavirus news by joining our Facebook group or subscribing to our daily coronavirus newsletter.

Topic Tags:

Future 50 now open for applications
APPLY NOW!

Most Read

Two patients at Colchester Hospital die after contracting coronavirus

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust has confirmed two patients under their care have died after testing positive for coronavirus Picture: RACHEL EDGE/STEVE PARSONS/PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

‘Loving’ grandmother Jane, 75, named as Suffolk’s first coronavirus victim

Jane Jay, who died at the age of 75 after contracting coronavirus Picture: Supplied by family

Six more coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk

28 people have now tested positive for coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus patient dies at West Suffolk Hospital

A patient who had tested positive for coronavirus has died at West Suffolk Hospital: Andrew Parsons/PA Wire

Second patient dies at West Suffolk Hospital after contracting coronavirus

A second person has died at West Suffolk Hospital after contracting coronavirus. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Most Read

Two patients at Colchester Hospital die after contracting coronavirus

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust has confirmed two patients under their care have died after testing positive for coronavirus Picture: RACHEL EDGE/STEVE PARSONS/PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

‘Loving’ grandmother Jane, 75, named as Suffolk’s first coronavirus victim

Jane Jay, who died at the age of 75 after contracting coronavirus Picture: Supplied by family

Six more coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk

28 people have now tested positive for coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus patient dies at West Suffolk Hospital

A patient who had tested positive for coronavirus has died at West Suffolk Hospital: Andrew Parsons/PA Wire

Second patient dies at West Suffolk Hospital after contracting coronavirus

A second person has died at West Suffolk Hospital after contracting coronavirus. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Fire crews tackling blaze at disused pub

Fire crews tackle the blaze at the former pub Picture: STEWART WELLS

Second patient dies at West Suffolk Hospital after contracting coronavirus

A second person has died at West Suffolk Hospital after contracting coronavirus. Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘Loving’ grandmother Jane, 75, named as Suffolk’s first coronavirus victim

Jane Jay, who died at the age of 75 after contracting coronavirus Picture: Supplied by family

Garden waste collections suspended

Green waste bin collections are being suspended temporarily. Picture: Chris Bishop

Budgeting for coronavirus lockdown – top tips from a money expert

Money expert Martyn James has some advice for those struggling to get a grip on their finances during the COVID-19 lockdown Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24