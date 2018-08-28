Care homes group now has five homes

Athena Care Homes has expanded into Suffolk with the acquisiition of Avocet Court Care Home in Ipswich.

Athena Care Homes (UK) has recently expanded to five homes and welcomed Avocet Court care home to the family on January 24.

Managing director Mala Agarwal and operations director Mandy Jackson were in Ipswich to accept the keys to the 153-bed home, in an acquisition from HC-One.

Mrs Agarwal said: “Avocet Court Care Home is in Monmouth Close, Ipswich, Suffolk and is a multi-site home which brings many exciting new opportunities for us to grow and enhance the lives of our residents, enabling them to enjoy life to the full as individuals in happy, comfortable and safe surroundings.

“Athena Care Homes are a family run business with five homes across East Anglia. Our aim is to be the provider of choice for our residents and the employer of choice for our team members. Our priority is to create outstanding environments with a home from home feel and to provide great catering and housekeeping services and meaningful activities for our residents.”