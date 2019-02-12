Suffolk Business Awards 2019 is launched

Tom Allen Archant

Top businesses across Suffolk and north Essex are being urged to get their entries in as the East Anglian Daily Times launches its prestigious annual business awards event.

Suffolk Business Awards 2019, which is sponsored by Suffolk Chamber of Commerce and EDF Energy, takes place at Milsoms Kesgrave Hall, near Woodbridge on July 4.

This year’s event features comedian Tom Allen – a familiar face from shows including Mock the Week, 8 Out of 10 Cats and Live at the Apollo – as host.

There are 11 categories, including the coveted Business of the Year title, which is selected from all the entries by judges.

Also up for grabs are titles including Food and Farming Excellence, Family Business, Best Employer, SME of the Year and Large Business.

For details of the awards, and to enter, visit the Suffolk Business Awards 2019 website