E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglian importers and exporters not ready for Brexit, survey finds

PUBLISHED: 05:30 13 November 2020

British businesses are not ready for the Brexit changes Picture: Getty Images

British businesses are not ready for the Brexit changes Picture: Getty Images

Archant

Only 8% of East Anglian importers and exporters are fully prepared for Brexit, according to a new survey.

Chris Scargill, partner and business advisor at MHA Larking Gowen Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNChris Scargill, partner and business advisor at MHA Larking Gowen Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

In a poll of around 50 East Anglian import and export businesses conducted by MHA Larking Gowen, 8% said they were fully prepared while 37% answered they were more than half prepared.

Chris Scargill, a partner and business advisor at MHA Larking Gowen, believes that the coronavirus pandemic has hampered businesses preparation.

He said: “The problems Brexit will throw up are surmountable, but they also require a long-term strategy to adjust to new trading arrangements and regulatory issues. The lack of preparedness is very understandable given the pandemic, but businesses now need to act promptly and get in the right mindset to see Brexit through over the next five to ten years.”

Antonio Bellini, owner of The Italian Shirt Shop in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNAntonio Bellini, owner of The Italian Shirt Shop in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

MORE: Jobs blow for Suffolk town as silk factory plunges into administration

Antonio Bellini is an importer who has been hampered by the pandemic. He runs the Italian Shirt Shop on St Peter’s Street in Ipswich.

He imports directly from a factory in Naples and said that the pandemic had already made it more difficult for him to import stock.

Mr Bellini said: “Because of the pandemic it’s really hard to get the stock from Italy because I can’t get there to organise and pay for it.

You may also want to watch:

“Normally I go out and about three weeks later the stock arrives in England.

“All of this is so difficult at the moment and could become more difficult after we come out of Europe in December.

“It’s another barrier I’ve got to see if I can get through, but at the moment it’s simply about getting the stock.”

MORE: Same couple linked to string of ‘dine and dash’ cases at pubs and restaurants

Mr Scargill added: “Due to Covid-19 the majority of British companies involved in exporting to Europe have not been able to give Brexit the attention they should, and unfortunately, some are in denial about the scale of the challenge.

“It is crucial to realise that although a deal will bring great relief to businesses and their bottom line by removing the cost of duty tariffs, the legal and regulatory as well as administrative costs will remain.

“For example, customs declarations cost money, irrespective of any actual duty being charged.”

But Mr Scargill warned: “Being unprepared and getting caught out will cost even more. If goods turn up at the border without the right paperwork they will just be stuck in the port”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Can you give ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie a home?

An appeal has been launched to help Ernie find a new home. Picture: RSPCA

Same couple linked to string of ‘dine and dash’ cases at pubs and restaurants

The Swan Inn was one of the pubs that fell victim to the alleged scam Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest Covid infection rates

Suffolk coronavirus infection rates: The latest case numbers have been revealed. Bury St Edmunds on the first day of the second lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

Michelin starred chef joins Suffolk restaurant

Tom Clarke (left) formerly of L'Ortolan, a one Michelin star restaurant in Reading has joined Rik Withers and Ryan Edgeworth at Forage Kitchen in Rougham Picture: Forage Kitchen

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Can you give ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie a home?

An appeal has been launched to help Ernie find a new home. Picture: RSPCA

Same couple linked to string of ‘dine and dash’ cases at pubs and restaurants

The Swan Inn was one of the pubs that fell victim to the alleged scam Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest Covid infection rates

Suffolk coronavirus infection rates: The latest case numbers have been revealed. Bury St Edmunds on the first day of the second lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

Michelin starred chef joins Suffolk restaurant

Tom Clarke (left) formerly of L'Ortolan, a one Michelin star restaurant in Reading has joined Rik Withers and Ryan Edgeworth at Forage Kitchen in Rougham Picture: Forage Kitchen

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

October’s League One award winners - did Town star win player of the month?

Gwion Edwards missed out on League One's player of the month award for October Picture: ROSS HALLS

‘The club’s in a lot better place... I’m happy with how it’s going’ - Lambert assesses two years in charge of Town

Paul Lambert (pictured right during his first game and left this seasin) has been in charge of Ipswich Town for two years. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Child porn addict had 80,000 indecent images on computer

Michael Souster received a suspended sentence at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

East Anglian importers and exporters not ready for Brexit, survey finds

British businesses are not ready for the Brexit changes Picture: Getty Images

Dad of missing Corrie McKeague insists there is ‘no mystery’ over son’s death

Corrie's dad Martin McKeague Picture: ARCHANT