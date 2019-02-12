Birketts advises on outside broadcasting deal

Ed Savory at Birketts Picture: Carl Middleditch/Bushfire Photography Archant

East Anglian law firm give legal advice relating to a major deal in the UK and European outside broadcasting market.

The firm advised shareholders of Telegenic Holdings Limited on their sale to Euro Media Group (EMG) - part of EMG’s strategy to grow its business in the UK and Europe. The financial value of the deal was undisclosed.

Birketts’ multi-disciplinary legal team was led by Adrian Possener and Ed Savory.

Mr Savory said: “The transaction involved a complex set of steps to allow the founders of EMG, Michael Spencer and David Barber, to first exit the group, and for the management board to exercise their options before the sale of the entire issued share capital of Telegenic Holdings Ltd to EMG by Peter Bates, Terry James and the option holders.

“For Telegenic to become part of the Euro Media Group is a great move forward and the enhanced group will utilise the experience and expertise of the current Telegenic management team to continue developing the business with the support of the Group.”