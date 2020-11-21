E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Suffolk-based digital gift card company helping people Shop Local this Christmas

PUBLISHED: 13:28 21 November 2020 | UPDATED: 13:29 21 November 2020

Sue's whole family have had input into Pressi. Her daughters developed the logo while her husband came up with the name. From left to right: Sue's daughter Charlotte, Sue's sister Louise Tweed, Sue Tasker Pressi founder and director, and Sue's daghter Victoria Picture: SUE TASKER

Sue's whole family have had input into Pressi. Her daughters developed the logo while her husband came up with the name. From left to right: Sue's daughter Charlotte, Sue's sister Louise Tweed, Sue Tasker Pressi founder and director, and Sue's daghter Victoria Picture: SUE TASKER

A Suffolk-based firm offering digital gift cards is seeing an increase in business during the second coronavirus lockdown.

The New Wolsey Theatre is among the businesses on Pressi Photo: Carl LambThe New Wolsey Theatre is among the businesses on Pressi Photo: Carl Lamb

Pressi, based in East Bergholt, allows shoppers to send online vouchers for local business to distant loved ones via text or email.

Sue Tasker, Pressi’s founder and director, said: “We started in 2012. Initially the idea was to send a gift by text.

“We’re capturing the market for somebody like Aunty Agnes who lives in Scotland but wants to give something to her niece who lives in Woodbridge.

“The customer can send their voucher and add a personal message and then it’s either sent instantly by text and email or it can be scheduled for a future time.

Vouchers for Milsoms Kesgrave Hall are available on Pressi. Picture: MILSOM HOTELSVouchers for Milsoms Kesgrave Hall are available on Pressi. Picture: MILSOM HOTELS

“So I say ‘Pressi, like Santa delivers on Christmas Day’ because you can pop up in someone’s inbox at 9am on Christmas morning.”

The business is family-affair. Sue’s husband David thought up the name – while her daughters Charlotte and Victoria designed the logo.

They work with businesses throughout Suffolk and Essex including Tiptree jam, Ufford Park hotel and spa in Woodbrige, and the New Wolsey Theatre in Ipswich.

Tiptree Tea Rooms, offer gift vouchers via Pressi Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDTiptree Tea Rooms, offer gift vouchers via Pressi Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

“We’ve expanded our gift offerings since we started,” said Mrs Tasker. “It’s almost anything that grandmother would put £10 in an envelope for.”

Since the second national coronavirus lockdown was imposed, businesses in Suffolk and north Essex have had to shut during the vital trading period in the run up to Christmas.

That is why this newspaper launched the Shop Local campaign.

Shop Local is a use-it-or-lose-it-plea for our readers to spend their hard-earned cash with local independents online and keep our shuttered high streets alive.

Pressi allows people to send online gift vouchers for businesses that have signed up to the service Picture: PRESSIPressi allows people to send online gift vouchers for businesses that have signed up to the service Picture: PRESSI

Mrs Tasker said that Pressi had recently taken on new businesses looking to find ways to reach customers during the lockdown.

“We operate a very simple kind of step-on, step-off policy which businesses can use to make the most of the rush of Christmas shoppers while we’re still under Covid measures.

“We’ve added several new customers over recent weeks because of the lockdown – Orwell River Cruises and a brilliant cake artist called Angie Harris.”

“I put a post out recently saying we’re a purple bow, not a brown box but you can shop online with us while still supporting local suppliers.”

