Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 4°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

More east businesses look to cut jobs as uncertainty dents confidence

PUBLISHED: 00:10 31 January 2019

A net balance of 8% of firms in the east expect to reduce headcount in the next year, according to Lloyds Bank's Business Barometer Picture: DANNY LAWSON/PA

A net balance of 8% of firms in the east expect to reduce headcount in the next year, according to Lloyds Bank's Business Barometer Picture: DANNY LAWSON/PA

Archant

Business confidence in the East of England fell to its lowest level in more than a year in January with more expecting to cut jobs, a survey has found.

steve elsom, lloyds banksteve elsom, lloyds bank

Lloyds Bank’s Business Barometer for January 2019 showed overall confidence for firms in the East of England slid four points in the past month to 6% - the lowest since the regional barometer report launched a year ago.

A net balance of 4% of firms are now pessimistic about the economy, a 2% fall, but firms’ confidence in their own business prospects was 17%, compared with 27% in December

Businesses’ hiring intentions showed that a net balance of 8% of firms in the region now expect to reduce their headcount during the next year. At the end of last year, 8% expected to create new jobs.

MORE - Suffolk businesses urged to report ‘growing problem’ of anti-social behaviour

Nationally, UK confidence rose two points to 19% as firms’ optimism about the economy climbed three points to 10%. Companies’ confidence in their own prospects edged up one point to 27%.

The Business Barometer questions 1,200 businesses monthly, providing early signals about UK economic trends.

Steve Elsom, regional director for the East of England at Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking, said the region’s firms had started off the year on a cautious footing with hiring intentions, confidence in business prospects and optimism about the wider economy all falling.

“There’s no doubt that companies across the UK are navigating uncertain times, which makes planning ahead hard,” he said. “Firms in the East of England have proven their resilience time and time again and we’re committed to be by the side of businesses whatever the year ahead may bring.”

Regionally, a net balance of 13% of businesses felt the UK’s exit from the European Union was having a negative impact on expectations for business activity, compared with 18% a month ago.

Businesses in London showed the most confidence, at 36%, ahead of the West Midlands (31%) and the South East (23%). Scotland and the North East were least confident, with an overall confidence of just 1%, 18 points below the national average. Construction and manufacturing had the highest confidence at 30% and 28% respectively, while retail (14%) and services sectors (19%) had the lowest.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Marcus Evans big interview: Ipswich Town owner’s first face-to-face interview with independent media

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans speaks to chief football writer Stuart Watson. Picture: LAURA MACLEOD

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY

Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

The road near Nayland is expected to remain closed for several hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘They’ve made a rod for their own back’ - Sutton says Town are going down

Chris Sutton, right, says Ipswich Town are going down. Picture: PA SPORT

A14 closed for seven hours after late-night crash

A serious crash on the A14 near Newmarket closed the road for more than seven hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Marcus Evans big interview: Ipswich Town owner’s first face-to-face interview with independent media

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans speaks to chief football writer Stuart Watson. Picture: LAURA MACLEOD

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY

Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

The road near Nayland is expected to remain closed for several hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘They’ve made a rod for their own back’ - Sutton says Town are going down

Chris Sutton, right, says Ipswich Town are going down. Picture: PA SPORT

A14 closed for seven hours after late-night crash

A serious crash on the A14 near Newmarket closed the road for more than seven hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Ipswich given £50,000 boost for innovative maths GCSE project

Chantry Academy's Craig D'Cunha said the scheme had raised grades and aspirations for pupils. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk County Council redundancies cost tax payer over £3 million

Suffolk County Council have spent over £3million on redundancies in 2017/18. Picture: ARCHANT

Morsley looks for the offensive threat as Sudbury travel to Brentwood

Billy Holland, could be back in the Sudbury team this weekend. Photo: CLIVE PEARSON

Ex-soldier who stabbed wife several times in ‘brutal attack’ sentenced

Police at the scene in Gosford Way Picture: ARCHANT

‘A lot of people are scared’ - Neighbours reveal lasting impact of father’s murder

Flowers in memory of Scott Tarrant who was murdered on Underwood Close, Lowestoft. Picture: Nick Butcher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists