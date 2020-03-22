E-edition Read the EADT online edition
East of England Co-op recruits new staff amid coronavirus panic buying

PUBLISHED: 11:33 22 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:33 22 March 2020

East of England Co-op is recruiting new staff to help tackle the coronavirus panic buying. Picture: EAST OF ENGLAND CO-OP

East of England Co-op is recruiting new staff to help tackle the coronavirus panic buying. Picture: EAST OF ENGLAND CO-OP

The East of England Co-op is recruiting new staff as it tries to deal with coronavirus challenges and increased demand.

The retailer, which runs shops in Essex, Suffolk, Norfolk and Cambridgeshire, put out a call on Twitter for people to apply for jobs in its stores.

A statement on the company website says: “Over the coming weeks and months, retailers will have an important role to play in ensuring everyone gets the food and items they need.

“Our colleagues are doing an incredible job, keeping our stores stocked and delivering great customer service, despite difficult conditions.

“With many of our colleagues taking the time to focus on their own health and that of their families, we are looking for additional support.

“We’re looking for people to help with a range of duties, from supporting our colleagues with deliveries and putting out stock to helping to keep the store clean and tidy and packing bags.”

