Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

East of England unemployment dips, but more men are out of work

13 November, 2018 - 13:09
The rate of employment in the East of England has dipped, with more people in the region becoming economically inactive. Photo: PA

The rate of employment in the East of England has dipped, with more people in the region becoming economically inactive. Photo: PA

PA Archive/Press Association Images

Unemployment in the East of England has dropped slightly, falling by 1,000 to stand at 100,000 in the last quarter.

That means an unchanged unemployment rate of 3.2%, though the rate of employment has dipped, with more people becoming economically inactive.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics show the East’s employment rate from June to September of this year stood at 78.2%, having fallen by 0.5 percentage points.

Economic inactivity rose correspondingly, up by 0.5 percentage points to 19.1%.

Economic inactivity can be pushed up by a number of factors; including more students living in the region, a larger proportion of homemakers or carers in the population, and more people of working age retiring.

Nationally, unemployment increased by 21,000 even though record numbers of people are in work. The jobless total rose to 1.38 million in the three months to September after a big increase in the number of men out of work.

The increase in both unemployment and employment is explained by the UK’s rising population.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

East of England unemployment dips, but more men are out of work

13:09 Eleanor Pringle
The rate of employment in the East of England has dipped, with more people in the region becoming economically inactive. Photo: PA

Unemployment in the East of England has dropped slightly, falling by 1,000 to stand at 100,000 in the last quarter.

Yomping around Essex and swimming for charity

10:25 David Vincent
Walton On The Naze Lifestyles, yompers Dan Addlington, Ben Wheeler, Kirsty Fowler and Charles Hirst and dog Logan, Leisure centre staff yomping for Children in Need 2018. Picture: TENDRING DISTRICT COUNCIL.

Staff at Tendring District Council-run leisure centres are getting ready to go the extra mile in aid of Children in Need – some literally.

New corporate digital voucher scheme launched in Suffolk

10:14 Jessica Hill
Paul Milsom with Sue Tasker, founder and director of Pressi

Suffolk-based digital voucher provider Pressi has launched a new scheme to provide companies with a flexible reward and incentive scheme, Pressi Corporate Choice.

Building new homes for Suffolk people

09:31 David Vincent
Award-winning Suffolk builder Steve Lee, a NHBC Pride in the Job regional winner

Independent builder Stephen Lee from S R Lee Ltd, Brundish has been crowned the East Regional Winner in the Small Builder category in the third round of NHBC Pride in the Job Awards 2018 for his new build homes in Stradbroke, Eye.

Two families in a Suffolk village unite to bring their dilapidated local pub back to life

Yesterday, 17:07 Jessica Hill
Manager of the Brewers pub, Jake Bennett-Day, and the head chef, Dan Russell, with the two families from the village who have bought the pub – James Austin and his wife, Zos Austin on the left and Martin and Sheona Fraser on the right.

Restoring a village pub that was once John Peel’s favourite watering hole has been a labour of love for two families in Rattlesden, who couldn’t bear to see their local pub falling into a state of disrepair.

Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Updated Former Ipswich boss Hurst favourite for Shrewsbury and AFC Wimbledon jobs

Paul Hurst has been linked with a return to Shrewsbury. Picture: PA

Updated Huge tailbacks after lorry crash on A14 roundabout

Police are at the scene of a serious crash on the A14 near Felixstowe Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Old dogs, new tricks - how Lambert’s changes have brought improvement on the pitch

Paul Lambert has made a few changes to Ipswich Town's approach since his arrival.

Two families in a Suffolk village unite to bring their dilapidated local pub back to life

Manager of the Brewers pub, Jake Bennett-Day, and the head chef, Dan Russell, with the two families from the village who have bought the pub – James Austin and his wife, Zos Austin on the left and Martin and Sheona Fraser on the right.

1,200 homes and businesses left without gas after pipe damaged

Households and businesses in Eye could be without gas for days after damage to a pipe. Picture: Cadent

Historian Dan Snow reveals he ‘almost died’ in the River Deben

Dan Snow signed copies of his new book On This Day in History Picture: AMY GIBBONS

Topic pages

Education Health
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide