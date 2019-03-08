Leisure and hotel market is `very robust’

The East office of leisure property specialists Fleurets has won Estates Gazette’s EGi Award for the Most Active Agent in the leisure and hotels market in the Eastern region for 2018.

This is the fourth consecutive year that Fleurets has won this national award for the region.

Fleurets provide expert property advice to the leisure sectors, including hotels, public houses and restaurants also received first place awards for the South East, West Midlands, Yorkshire and Humberside, North East and North West as well as getting second place for the East Midlands and Greater London.

Fleurets were the overall national winners for the leisure and hotels, striking more deals than anyone else.

Simon Jackaman, divisional director for the East office said: “Estates Gazette is the UK’s most highly respected principal journal for commercial property, and it is a real honour to receive a national and regional award in this fiercely contested competition. A combination of our local knowledge, result’s oriented team and enthusiasm help us to achieve the best for our clients.

“Despite recent political and economic events, the leisure and hotel market in East Anglia has remained very robust, with good levels of demand across most sectors from owner/occupiers, investors and tenants. Over the course of the year we sold the total value of our East office sales equated to just under £10m.

“The level of transactions achieved by our agency team has increased year on year and is testament to the improving strength of the local market and our commitment to achieving the best results for our clients.

Following a very strong commercial property market throughout 2018, the first quarter of 2019 provides no indication that this trend is likely to change.”