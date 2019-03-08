How can you set up your business to navigate Brexit?

Businesses in east Suffolk will be shown how they can steer a path through Brexit and emerge unscathed at an event especially geared for them.

Navigating Brexit - an East Suffolk Perspective is being held as part of the East Suffolk Business Festival and East Suffolk Partnership Annual Forum - both of which are taking place in November.

The breakfast event, at Trinity Park, Ipswich, takes place on Friday, November 15, from 7.30am to 9am, and includes insights from two Brexit advisers from Suffolk Chamber of Commerce and from local logistics firm Jordan Freight, which will be explaining how it has prepared itself for the Brexit process.

Delegates will get a chance to hear about and discuss the implications, challenges and opportunities emerging from Brexit and what this will mean for our current and future trading and economic relationship with the European Union and the rest of the world.

Tickets are free, but numbers limited. For a full programme of events included in the festival visit www.eastsuffolkbusinessfestival.org