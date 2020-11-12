E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Closed coastal businesses urged to sign up for government support

PUBLISHED: 15:46 12 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:09 12 November 2020

Aldeburgh high street during the coronavirus lockdown, where businessess have been forced to close Picture: ARCHANT

Aldeburgh high street during the coronavirus lockdown, where businessess have been forced to close Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Community leaders are urging east Suffolk businesses that have been forced to close during the second coronavirus lockdown to sign up for government grants.

Craig Rivett, East Suffolk Council's cabinet member for economic development and tourism Picture: EAST SUFFOLK COUNCILCraig Rivett, East Suffolk Council's cabinet member for economic development and tourism Picture: EAST SUFFOLK COUNCIL

East Suffolk Council has said the Local Restrictions Support Grant will be available to non-essential retail, leisure, personal care, sports facilities and hospitality businesses.

To qualify for the grant, firms must have been trading as usual and liable to paying business rates prior to November 5, as well as being required to close on that date by the government.

Eligible businesses are being asked to complete an online form containing information required by central government, allowing East Suffolk to make payments.

You may also want to watch:

The amount that can be paid is dependent on the size and income of the business.

Craig Rivett, East Suffolk’s cabinet member for economic development and tourism, said: “This is a challenging time for our businesses who have been forced to close their doors once again due to Covid-19.

“We have a responsibility to ensure they can access this funding as quickly as possible and by setting up a clear and straightforward online form, the application process will be as smooth as possible.

“We hope to encourage everyone who is eligible to apply and get the funding they deserve.”

MORE: East Suffolk ready to find new developer for Melton Hill offices following legal challenge

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Can you give ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie a home?

An appeal has been launched to help Ernie find a new home. Picture: RSPCA

Same couple linked to string of ‘dine and dash’ cases at pubs and restaurants

The Swan Inn was one of the pubs that fell victim to the alleged scam Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest Covid infection rates

Suffolk coronavirus infection rates: The latest case numbers have been revealed. Bury St Edmunds on the first day of the second lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

Nearly 150 students and staff isolating after Covid cases at Hadleigh school

Four coronavirus cases were confirmed at Hadleigh High School Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Can you give ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie a home?

An appeal has been launched to help Ernie find a new home. Picture: RSPCA

Same couple linked to string of ‘dine and dash’ cases at pubs and restaurants

The Swan Inn was one of the pubs that fell victim to the alleged scam Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest Covid infection rates

Suffolk coronavirus infection rates: The latest case numbers have been revealed. Bury St Edmunds on the first day of the second lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

Nearly 150 students and staff isolating after Covid cases at Hadleigh school

Four coronavirus cases were confirmed at Hadleigh High School Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Jobs blow for Suffolk town as silk factory plunges into administration

Vanners has lost half its workforce after falling into administration Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Councils look to ‘safeguard’ community funding paid by housing developers

Independent councillor Clive Arthey, Babergh District Council deputy leader and cabinet member for planning. PIcture: GREGG BROWN

How is St Edmund’s Day being marked this year?

Saint Edmund's Day is on November 20. The St Edmund statue outside St Edmundsbury Cathedral Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Coes boss pleads for retailers hit by pre-Christmas lockdown to get more support

William Coe, managing director of Coes department store Picture: DAVID GARRAD

Closed coastal businesses urged to sign up for government support

Aldeburgh high street during the coronavirus lockdown, where businessess have been forced to close Picture: ARCHANT