Closed coastal businesses urged to sign up for government support

Community leaders are urging east Suffolk businesses that have been forced to close during the second coronavirus lockdown to sign up for government grants.

East Suffolk Council has said the Local Restrictions Support Grant will be available to non-essential retail, leisure, personal care, sports facilities and hospitality businesses.

To qualify for the grant, firms must have been trading as usual and liable to paying business rates prior to November 5, as well as being required to close on that date by the government.

Eligible businesses are being asked to complete an online form containing information required by central government, allowing East Suffolk to make payments.

The amount that can be paid is dependent on the size and income of the business.

Craig Rivett, East Suffolk’s cabinet member for economic development and tourism, said: “This is a challenging time for our businesses who have been forced to close their doors once again due to Covid-19.

“We have a responsibility to ensure they can access this funding as quickly as possible and by setting up a clear and straightforward online form, the application process will be as smooth as possible.

“We hope to encourage everyone who is eligible to apply and get the funding they deserve.”

