E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Public want better parking enforcement rather than free spaces, says council

PUBLISHED: 11:07 13 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:07 13 June 2020

A quiet Woodbridge Thoroughfare earlier this year Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

A quiet Woodbridge Thoroughfare earlier this year Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

Council chiefs have argued that better parking enforcement is needed to bring shoppers back to high streets rather than free parking spaces.

It comes after Woodbridge business owner Jill Barrett called on East Suffolk Council to introduce free parking temporarily to help businesses get going following the coronavirus pandemic.

MORE: Independent shop owner calls for free parking to help get businesses moving following pandemic

“What I am asking the council for is help to even out this imbalance by offering free parking for shoppers for a certain amount of time,” said Mrs Barratt.

“This would be especially helpful for small and medium independents to get back on their feet after the Covid crisis.”

Some free parking measures do exist elsewhere in the county but East Suffolk Council argued that it had research to prove that what the public wanted was better parking enforcement.

Norman Brooks, East Suffolk Council’s cabinet member for transport said: “Research carried out by our Economic Development team in 2019 does not support the claim that free parking alone will help our town centres.

“In fact, it suggests that one of the biggest priorities amongst our residents and businesses is to ensure that parking and enforcement is well-managed to address bad and inconsiderate parking.

“For example, most town centres in East Suffolk include free parking bays, however as they have historically not been enforced, some people have parked in them all day.

“East Suffolk Council is investing a considerable sum each year in a new enforcement operation, that will free up those free parking bays for shoppers and visitors to use.

“In addition, our proposed new tariffs would see a free parking session available for many of the car parks in the district.

“We know that these decisions can be unpopular but it is our responsibility to ensure that there is car parking for everyone and a good turnaround to support our local businesses, as well as providing safe and well-managed car parks which is all supported by car parking charges.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Fears ‘it wouldn’t take much’ for R number to rise above 1

The R rate has risen in the East of England - leading to fears of a second wave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

US fighter jets forced to ‘take action’ in high-speed near miss

Two F-15Es from the 494th Fighter Squadron/48th Fighter Wing from RAF Lakenheath. Two of the base's jets were involved in a near miss over Norwich in October 2019. Picture: GARY STEDMAN

Ipswich Town set to get on track as Mayflower steam engine is renamed

David Buck on the footplate of Mayflower. Picture: DAVID BUCK

‘Such a shame’: Garden centre forced to close due to poor trading conditions

Marlows Home and Garden Centre, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Fears ‘it wouldn’t take much’ for R number to rise above 1

The R rate has risen in the East of England - leading to fears of a second wave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

US fighter jets forced to ‘take action’ in high-speed near miss

Two F-15Es from the 494th Fighter Squadron/48th Fighter Wing from RAF Lakenheath. Two of the base's jets were involved in a near miss over Norwich in October 2019. Picture: GARY STEDMAN

Ipswich Town set to get on track as Mayflower steam engine is renamed

David Buck on the footplate of Mayflower. Picture: DAVID BUCK

‘Such a shame’: Garden centre forced to close due to poor trading conditions

Marlows Home and Garden Centre, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Investigations continue after cannabis factory discovered at home

Reeve Street in Lowestoft. Picture: Nick Butcher

Seafront could be closed to traffic to improve safety for tourists

Felixstowe is welcoming visitors to enjoy the seaside but wants to ensure they can socially distance Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Inquest opened into death of man last seen leaving pub in Leiston

An inquest has been opened into the death of a man from Leiston Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Wild ambition to turn East Anglia into one of the world’s greatest nature reserves

The WildEast project aims to inspire nature recovery across East Anglia - including the possibility of reintroducing species such as the lynx. Photograph: Erwin Van Maanen

‘I’m not a racist’: Another Suffolk councillor under investigation after Facebook posts

West Suffolk councillor for Moreton Hall, Frank Warby, denies being a racist after an investigation was launched relating to posts he shared on Facebook Picture: GREGG BROWN
Drive 24