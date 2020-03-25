E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Firm comes to aid of coronavirus crisis-hit elderly by installing bathroom grab rails free of charge

PUBLISHED: 17:15 25 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:52 25 March 2020

Eastern Adaptations is installing grab rails for the disabled, free of charge Picture: AKA WETROOMS

Eastern Adaptations is installing grab rails for the disabled, free of charge Picture: AKA WETROOMS

AKA Wetrooms

A company which specialises in adapting bathrooms for elderly and disabled people is offering to install free grab rails for clients stuck indoors due to the coronavirus crisis.

Eastern Adaptations, based in King’s Lynn, said it wanted to help people through difficult times as a “stepping stone to a more long term solution once this pandemic is over”.

“Many clients have gone into isolation so postponing adaptations projects where possible,” explained the firm’s business development manager Kian Carvell.

MORE – QD stores remain open after non-essential shops ordered to close due to coronavirus

“Our way of giving back to the community is installing free of charge grab handles and rails, drop-down rails, shower chairs and toilets raisers to help people through these times.

You may also want to watch:

“With vulnerable people self-isolating, their comfort and safety within their bathroom is more important than ever with use of the bathroom more.

“This is part of our contribution to help people through these volatile times, as a stepping stone to a more long term solution once this pandemic is over.”

Clients had responded positively, he said, with one saying it would “massively help” her mother through this difficult time before they can have further works done once the crisis is over.

Subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, with all the latest from where you live

https://t.email.archant.co.uk/lp/EADT_News_Alerts

Future 50 now open for applications
APPLY NOW!

Most Read

Coronavirus patient dies at West Suffolk Hospital

A patient who had tested positive for coronavirus has died at West Suffolk Hospital: Andrew Parsons/PA Wire

Six more coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk

28 people have now tested positive for coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Four more coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in teh UK has risen to more than 8,000 Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Two patients at Colchester Hospital die after contracting coronavirus

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust has confirmed two patients under their care have died after testing positive for coronavirus Picture: RACHEL EDGE/STEVE PARSONS/PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

Tesco staff threatened at knifepoint and car stolen in armed robbery

A police cordon remained in place several hours after the incident Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Most Read

Coronavirus patient dies at West Suffolk Hospital

A patient who had tested positive for coronavirus has died at West Suffolk Hospital: Andrew Parsons/PA Wire

Six more coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk

28 people have now tested positive for coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Four more coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in teh UK has risen to more than 8,000 Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Two patients at Colchester Hospital die after contracting coronavirus

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust has confirmed two patients under their care have died after testing positive for coronavirus Picture: RACHEL EDGE/STEVE PARSONS/PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

Tesco staff threatened at knifepoint and car stolen in armed robbery

A police cordon remained in place several hours after the incident Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Friendly and outgoing’ father was fatally injured in collision with tractor, inquest hears

Leonard Bates, 67, from Ingham in Suffolk, died after being involved in a collision with a tractor last August Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Death crash trucker’s ‘mindless’ behaviour exposed by dashcam

Police released footage from the dashcam of Caraza’s vehicle immediately prior to the collision and the external camera afterwards Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Two patients at Colchester Hospital die after contracting coronavirus

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust has confirmed two patients under their care have died after testing positive for coronavirus Picture: RACHEL EDGE/STEVE PARSONS/PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

WATCH police chief’s message to people of Suffolk amid COVID-19 crisis

Suffolk Constabulary Chief Constable Steve Jupp Picture: LAUREN DE BOISE

Grower hopes eastern Europeans laid off from other sectors may help to plug UK-wide hole in seasonal farm workforce

Seasonal workers hand weeding carrots at James Foskett Farms at Bromeswell, near Woodbridge Picture: JAMES FOSKETT
Drive 24