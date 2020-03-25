Firm comes to aid of coronavirus crisis-hit elderly by installing bathroom grab rails free of charge

Eastern Adaptations is installing grab rails for the disabled, free of charge Picture: AKA WETROOMS AKA Wetrooms

A company which specialises in adapting bathrooms for elderly and disabled people is offering to install free grab rails for clients stuck indoors due to the coronavirus crisis.

Eastern Adaptations, based in King’s Lynn, said it wanted to help people through difficult times as a “stepping stone to a more long term solution once this pandemic is over”.

“Many clients have gone into isolation so postponing adaptations projects where possible,” explained the firm’s business development manager Kian Carvell.

“Our way of giving back to the community is installing free of charge grab handles and rails, drop-down rails, shower chairs and toilets raisers to help people through these times.

“With vulnerable people self-isolating, their comfort and safety within their bathroom is more important than ever with use of the bathroom more.

“This is part of our contribution to help people through these volatile times, as a stepping stone to a more long term solution once this pandemic is over.”

Clients had responded positively, he said, with one saying it would “massively help” her mother through this difficult time before they can have further works done once the crisis is over.

