Job losses as easyJet confirms Stansted base will close

easyJet has confirmed that its Stansted base will close. Picture: PA Images PA Wire/PA Images

Budget airline easyJet has confirmed that it will close its Stansted base.

Protest were held at Stansted over the loss of easyJet Picture: CLAIRE LEES Protest were held at Stansted over the loss of easyJet Picture: CLAIRE LEES

The company said that it will push ahead with the plans that it revealed in June, which also include closing its Southend and Newcastle bases and reducing its workforce by as much as 30%.

It has now completed a consultation with the unions and will start talking to individual members of staff over their futures.

However, chief executive Johan Ludgren said: “Working closely with our employee representatives, I am pleased that we have been able to identify ways to significantly reduce the number of proposed compulsory redundancies through providing enhanced voluntary redundancy packages for all UK crew alongside additional options like part-time and seasonal contracts, base transfers and unpaid leave which we expect to result in reducing the number of job losses overall.”

Around 670 pilots and crew work at the three bases that are going to be closed.

EasyJet said that by consulting with Unite, 93% of the cabin crew who were at risk of compulsory redundancy chose an enhanced voluntary redundancy instead.

“We have had to take the very difficult decision to close three UK bases as a result of the unprecedented impact of the pandemic and related travel restrictions, compounded by quarantine measures in the UK which is impacting demand for travel,” said Mr Lundgren.

“We would like to reassure customers due to fly from these airports that we are now contacting anyone whose flight is affected with clear advice on their options, which include rerouting via alternative airports or receiving a full refund.

“I know this is a very difficult time for our pilots and crew and I would like to thank them for their continued professionalism.”

The airports will close from the beginning of next month, and customers who are affected will be told how to get a refund or to fly from another site.

A petition set up in the wake of the June announcement, which gained thousands of signatures, said: “UK government need to give the aviation sector more money and a longer furlough period. EasyJet are making thousands of redundancies and closing bases.

“We have given years of our lives to this company and need help to keep our livelihoods. To us it’s not just our job, it’s our life.”