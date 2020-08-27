Which Suffolk restaurants are extending the Eat Out to Help Out deal?

The government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme is coming to an end, but several restaurants, food chains and pubs in Suffolk and north Essex are extending the discount to encourage customers to keep on dining.

The money-off scheme was introduced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak at the beginning of August to help the hospitality industry recover from the pandemic, after taking a huge financial blow due to months of lost trade.

According to the latest Treasury figures, the offer was used more than 64 million times in its first three weeks - the equivalent to nearly every person in the country dining out.

It has been a hit here in Suffolk, with independent businesses praising the scheme for making customers feel more comfortable about venturing out.

Chris Poole, general manager of The Cock Horse pub in Lavenham – which has decided to extend the discount in September – said he saw a 50% rise in the number of bookings on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays through August.

He said: “The government scheme was a huge benefit both for us and our customers.

“It was a great campaign and marketing initiative, which generated a lot of interest.

“We will be carrying on the 50% off food and soft drinks in September and will then review whether to carry this on further.”

Following its success, a number of restaurants and independent businesses have decided to continue the scheme off their own back, continuing to give diners discounts when they visit on Mondays to Wednesdays in September.

So where in Suffolk and north Essex will continue the discount?

• The Unruly Pig, Bromeswell

20% off its A La Carte food menu from Monday to Wednesday.

• The Cock Horse pub Lavenham

50% off food and soft drinks Monday to Wednesday.

• Royal Bengal Tandoori

50% off takeaways on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

• Trowel and Hammer Inn

All you can eat curry on Wednesdays for £12.50, all you can eat pizza and pasta on Thursdays for £12.50 and free drink with any burger on Fridays as well as money off if you spend £25.

• At Twenty Five, Ipswich

• Pavillion bar and restaurant, Colchester

• Mimosa, Highwoods, Colchester

• Armstrongs, Clacton Pavillion

Which chains will be continuing the 50% off?

• Harvester

Harvester has extended Eat Out to Help Out for two extra weeks in September.

This means customers can get half price main meals on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays until September 9.

• Toby Carvery

• Bill’s

The restaurant chain is developing a bespoke menu for the deal which offers one course for £10 and two courses for £14.50 when dining from the set menu from midday.

It will also be offering 50% off all food on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

• Tesco Cafe

• Pizza Hut

• Deliveroo

Deliveroo will take £5 off the bill when you order a takeaway on a Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday in September.

To claim the discount, customers will need to spend a minimum of £20 and use a code.

Have we missed your restaurant off the list? Get in touch with us if your business is continuing the Eat Out to Help Out offer.