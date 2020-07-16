Which restaurants will offer half-price meals in August?

Wagamama in the Buttermarket Ipswich. The chain is one of those taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out meal discount scheme.

Wagamama, Nando’s, Burger King and Pizza Hut will all offer half-price meals in August - as well as independents such as The Miller’s Kitchen near Hadleigh - after signing up to the East Out to Help Out scheme.

Charlie de Lara Bell, centre, with Claire Last and Tara Alexander at The Miller's Kitchen, Kersey Mill, near Hadleigh

Customers will receive a 50% discount on food and non-alcoholic drinks, up to a saving of £10 per person, at participating businesses.

The scheme will run from August 3 to 31, but only on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday each week. Businesses can sign up to take part and will receive the full cost of the discount back from the government.

National chains which have announced they will take part include:

• Wagamama: The Japanese chain was one of the first to announce it would be cutting prices, as Chancellor Rishi Sunak tweeted images of himself visiting one of its restaurants. The chain has branches in Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds, Colchester and Chelmsford,

The Miller's Kitchen, Kersey Mill

• Nando’s: If you fancy a cheeky Nando’s, you could pick up a Peri Peri chicken meal half price in August. The chain has restaurants in locations including Ipswich, Colchester, Bury, Braintree and Chelmsford.

• Burger King: The burger giant, which has branches in Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds and Colchester, was one of the first to announce it planned to sign up, offering half-price Whoppers in August.

• Prezzo: The Italian chain has said on Facebook: “Thanks, Mr Chancellor! Roll on August.” Its restaurants in Felixstowe, Haverhill, Clacton and Chelmsford are among those which have so far reopened for eat-in.

• Harvester: The chain has confirmed it will be offering the discount, but it will not apply to alcohol. Its restaurants at Ravenswood in Ipswich, Colchester, Chelmsford and Lowestoft have recently reopened.

• Pizza Hut: The chain has said it is taking up the scheme, as more of its restaurants prepare to open over the coming weeks. Its branches at Copdock, Ipswich and in Colchester have recently reopened.

• Toby Carvery: Cut-price roast dinners will be available. Toby has recently reopened its carveries off Nacton Road in Ipswich, Stanway in Colchester and Chelmsford.

• Frankie and Benny’s: This Italian-American restaurant chain recently closed two Suffolk branches but still has stores in Bury St Edmunds and at Nacton Road in Ipswich.

Some local branches of chain restaurants are still closed or only offering takeaway and delivery options, which are not covered by the scheme – but if they reopen fully by August, customers could still be able to enjoy a cut-price meal. Other leading chains have not yet decided whether to take part, including McDonald’s.

The Miller’s Kitchen, a cafe in Kersey Mill, near Hadleigh, serving cakes, bakes, teas and coffees, has signed up to take part.

Owner Charlie de Lara Bell said: “I think it’s good, and hopefully it will encourage people to come out to the small businesses, because obviously they have been hard hit by coronavirus.

“We are planning to expand our hours from Monday to Wednesday and stay open later, and we will be adding some different items to the menu in the evenings.”

He added: “We are lucky that we have a lot of outside seating areas. I think a lot of customers are a little bit worried about leaving the house, but knowing there are outdoor seating areas makes them feel more secure.”

Suffolk-based Adnams pubs are also planning to take part.

Nick Attfield, Adnams director of properties, said: “We are in the process of registering our managed properties for the Eat Out to Help Out Scheme. We are seeing strong demand - I would encourage our customers to book in advance to avoid disappointment and as ever they can be assured of a warm Adnams welcome.”

Another business taking part is East Ocean Chinese restaurant, in Fore Street, Ipswich. Its Facebook page said: “We are pleased to hear the Chancellor’s announcement regarding the Eat Out to Help Out discount scheme, and we will be participating in the scheme to offer 50% off discount to our customers.”

East Ocean will offer the discounts on Mondays and Tuesdays only, because it is closed on Wednesdays.

“We have implemented many measures to ensure maximum safety and minimum risk for our customers, including increased distance between tables, protective screens, temperature check, social distancing measures, masks worn by staff, etc. All done to give you a peace of mind when you eat out. We look forward to seeing you soon!”

• Is your business taking part in the scheme? Send us an email with the details.