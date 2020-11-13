E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Should we Eat Out to Help Out again?

PUBLISHED: 11:07 14 November 2020

Opinion is divided over whether an Eat Out To Help Out style scheme could help businesses Picutre: GETTY IMAGES? ISTOCKPHOTO

Opinion is divided over whether an Eat Out To Help Out style scheme could help businesses Picutre: GETTY IMAGES? ISTOCKPHOTO

monkeybusinessimages

As rumours of a new Eat Out to Help Out Scheme come to light, we asked businesses and diners in Suffolk if the scheme should come back.

Brendan Padfield believed that ultimately a new scheme could do good Picture: CLAUDIA GANNONBrendan Padfield believed that ultimately a new scheme could do good Picture: CLAUDIA GANNON

Chancellor Rishi Sunak originally launched the scheme in August, which saw diners save up to £10 on meals and non-alcoholic drinks if they ate in at restaurants and cafes.

MORE: Suffolk independents embrace technology to help people Shop Local

In return, the government subsidised the scheme to help the eateries fund the lower price meals.

Businesses across the county took up the government’s offer, with many choosing to extend it themselves into September.

Owners of Applaud, sisters Hannah Huntly and Beth Cook Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNOwners of Applaud, sisters Hannah Huntly and Beth Cook Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mr Sunak declined to rule out a return to the scheme or something similar following the end of the latest lockdown, prompting rumours that it may return.

Brendan Padfield, who runs The Unruly Pig in Bromeswell, said he was in two minds about the idea of reintroducing the scheme.

“Eat Out to Help Out was a huge boost,” said Mr Padfield.

“It not only provided additional income with the subsidies but it seemed to me to have the seminal benefit of increasing confidence.”

You may also want to watch:

Mr Padfield said he remained concerned about perceptions that the scheme may have led to an increase in coronavirus cases, despite the work of many restaurants like his which have invested in making venues safe.

Nevertheless, Mr Padfield believed a winter scheme could help raise public confidence once more.

“Eat Out to Help Out would help immensely,” said Mr Padfield.

Hannah Huntly, from Applaud cafe in Ipswich, said: “It was really successful for us the first time but we are quite a small venue.

“In the summer we had a garden, now we are quite limited on space.”

Mrs Huntly said she wasn’t sure how much the scheme would benefit the cafe if it remained only for customers dining in.

“If it included takeaway purchases, that would help,” said Mrs Huntly.

We also asked diners on social media whether they would be interested in trying the scheme again.

Opinion was largely split on the idea.

Laurie Manning said: “No, definitely not, just give the money to the restaurants and cafes to alleviate their financial problems.”

Mark Banham said: “I thought it was brilliant and will definitely support it.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Can you give ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie a home?

An appeal has been launched to help Ernie find a new home. Picture: RSPCA

Same couple linked to string of ‘dine and dash’ cases at pubs and restaurants

The Swan Inn was one of the pubs that fell victim to the alleged scam Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest Covid infection rates

Suffolk coronavirus infection rates: The latest case numbers have been revealed. Bury St Edmunds on the first day of the second lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Seaside cafe plans rejected after stalemate between developers and landowner

Links Road in Lowestoft where the development would have been. Credit: Google Maps

Plans for huge 279-home estate in Suffolk town submitted

A new 279 home estate could be built in Needham Market if plans are approved. These homes fearture Main Boulevard designs. Picture: WT DESIGN

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Can you give ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie a home?

An appeal has been launched to help Ernie find a new home. Picture: RSPCA

Same couple linked to string of ‘dine and dash’ cases at pubs and restaurants

The Swan Inn was one of the pubs that fell victim to the alleged scam Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest Covid infection rates

Suffolk coronavirus infection rates: The latest case numbers have been revealed. Bury St Edmunds on the first day of the second lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Seaside cafe plans rejected after stalemate between developers and landowner

Links Road in Lowestoft where the development would have been. Credit: Google Maps

Plans for huge 279-home estate in Suffolk town submitted

A new 279 home estate could be built in Needham Market if plans are approved. These homes fearture Main Boulevard designs. Picture: WT DESIGN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Dangerous’ paedophile jailed 16 years after victims bravely come forward

Harwich paedophile James Paffey has been jailed for 16 years Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Beckham, DiCaprio and Jamie Oliver: How do I compare to the class of ‘75?

David Beckham who was born in May 1975

Should we Eat Out to Help Out again?

Opinion is divided over whether an Eat Out To Help Out style scheme could help businesses Picutre: GETTY IMAGES? ISTOCKPHOTO

Family-run escape room opening new site in coastal town

Tricky Escape Walton is opening in 2021. Picture: TRICKY ESCAPE

Diana loved pizzas, videos and Dodi - Michael Cole on what the princess told him

Diana, Princess of Wales and her companion Dodi Fayed in St Tropez the week before they both died. Picture: AP