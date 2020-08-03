E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Restaurants and cafes ‘hopeful’ of first day Eat Out to Help Out boost

PUBLISHED: 20:57 03 August 2020 | UPDATED: 20:57 03 August 2020

People flocked the Waterfront resturants and cafes in Ipswich as the first day of half price food begins Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

People flocked the Waterfront resturants and cafes in Ipswich as the first day of half price food begins Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

Restaurants and cafes are waiting to see if the Eat Out to Help Out scheme which started today will bring a much needed boost to sales.

Cafes and resturants in the Ipswich town centre, have been busy on the first day of half price government scheme Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDCafes and resturants in the Ipswich town centre, have been busy on the first day of half price government scheme Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Prices of meals out were slashed by 50% from today with more than 900 pubs, restaurants and cafes taking part in Suffolk and north Essex.

And the early signs are good for some in Suffolk.

Love Thy Burger in Ipswich have already reported that they were busier than usual over the lunch rush today.

One worker named Cem, said: “I think we have seen an increase in customers on a regular Monday.

There were queues outside Wagamama on the first day of half price government scheme Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDThere were queues outside Wagamama on the first day of half price government scheme Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

“Its not heaving yet but its been busier than usual and I think that’s probably down to the scheme.

“I think more people will try us out during the scheme so we are hopeful it will benefit us really.”

You may also want to watch:

However, some are yet to see a boost as of yet.

Queues were seen outside of The Grazing Sheep in the Waterfront, Ipswich as the first day of half price food begins Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDQueues were seen outside of The Grazing Sheep in the Waterfront, Ipswich as the first day of half price food begins Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Dolphin in Thorpness served 170 covers this lunchtime while their usual numbers range from 120 to 250.

The restaurant are still hopeful that the scheme will not only benefit them but also those in the community who can hopefully utilise the discount to eat out more regularly.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Two clubs showing interest in Ipswich Town striker Norwood

James Norwood has attracted interest from Fleetwood Town and Dundee United. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Coronavirus infection rate rises again in Suffolk

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has risen following the lifting of lockdown restrictions, new data has revealed. People in Ipswich town centre are wearing masks to comply with the new rules. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed – The cheapest and most expensive places to live in Suffolk

The most and least expensive places to live in Suffolk have been revealed. Picture:Getty Images/iStockphoto

Car crashes through fence into Thorpeness Meare

A car was driven into the Meare in Thorpeness after the driver lost control and crashed through a fence. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Civil war-era coins worth £100,000 unearthed in field behind pub

Luke Mahoney and his friends discovered the coins near a Suffolk pub Picture: MINELAB METAL DETECTORS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Two clubs showing interest in Ipswich Town striker Norwood

James Norwood has attracted interest from Fleetwood Town and Dundee United. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Coronavirus infection rate rises again in Suffolk

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has risen following the lifting of lockdown restrictions, new data has revealed. People in Ipswich town centre are wearing masks to comply with the new rules. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed – The cheapest and most expensive places to live in Suffolk

The most and least expensive places to live in Suffolk have been revealed. Picture:Getty Images/iStockphoto

Car crashes through fence into Thorpeness Meare

A car was driven into the Meare in Thorpeness after the driver lost control and crashed through a fence. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Civil war-era coins worth £100,000 unearthed in field behind pub

Luke Mahoney and his friends discovered the coins near a Suffolk pub Picture: MINELAB METAL DETECTORS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Could we see the hottest day of the year in Suffolk this week?

Thomos and Menna at Felixstowe sea front on the hottest day of the year which is due to be broken next week. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Two arrests as police probe ‘racist abuse’ of Kieron Dyer at golf club

Kieron Dyer resigned from Hintlesham Golf Club last week after he was allegedly subjected to racist comments from another member. Picture: Steve Waller/www.stephenwaller.com

Restaurants and cafes ‘hopeful’ of first day Eat Out to Help Out boost

People flocked the Waterfront resturants and cafes in Ipswich as the first day of half price food begins Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘He was a one off ‘ - Tributes after death of popular vicar

Rev. Richard Ginn had died aged 68 Picture: OWEN HINES

These luxurious Suffolk-made candles are sold in the UK’s best hotels

Pauline experimenting with scents Picture: Pauline Bickerton