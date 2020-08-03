Restaurants and cafes ‘hopeful’ of first day Eat Out to Help Out boost
PUBLISHED: 20:57 03 August 2020 | UPDATED: 20:57 03 August 2020
Charlotte Bond
Restaurants and cafes are waiting to see if the Eat Out to Help Out scheme which started today will bring a much needed boost to sales.
Prices of meals out were slashed by 50% from today with more than 900 pubs, restaurants and cafes taking part in Suffolk and north Essex.
And the early signs are good for some in Suffolk.
Love Thy Burger in Ipswich have already reported that they were busier than usual over the lunch rush today.
One worker named Cem, said: “I think we have seen an increase in customers on a regular Monday.
“Its not heaving yet but its been busier than usual and I think that’s probably down to the scheme.
“I think more people will try us out during the scheme so we are hopeful it will benefit us really.”
However, some are yet to see a boost as of yet.
The Dolphin in Thorpness served 170 covers this lunchtime while their usual numbers range from 120 to 250.
The restaurant are still hopeful that the scheme will not only benefit them but also those in the community who can hopefully utilise the discount to eat out more regularly.
