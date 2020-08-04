E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Mapped – All the restaurants offering the Eat Out to Help Out scheme near you

PUBLISHED: 10:55 04 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:55 04 August 2020

A new interactive map shows which independent pubs, restaurants and cafes are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme here in Suffolk.

This map may not include participating restaurants in larger chains

Diners can get 50% off food and non-alcoholic drinks in participating restaurants throughout August thanks to the government’s new money off scheme.

The initiative gives customers a discount of up to £10 per head on their bills on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

The scheme was launched by the government to help the country’s economy recover from the coronavirus pandemic, hoping to encourage people to support businesses in these challenging times.

In Suffolk, more than 500 outlets have signed up the scheme, while nearly 400 businesses are offering the discounted prices in north Essex.

In the East of England, 3,967 outlets have already signed up and across the UK more than 72,000 are known to be taking part.

You can use the map above to find out which independent restaurants are offering the discounted prices near you.

The map has been compiled using HMRC data, and shows the restaurants taking part in Suffolk and Norfolk, though some of the larger chains may not be included.

You can also use the government’s postcode checker to see which restaurants within a five mile radius of your address are taking part.

Topic Tags:

Coronavirus infection rate rises again in Suffolk

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has risen following the lifting of lockdown restrictions, new data has revealed. People in Ipswich town centre are wearing masks to comply with the new rules. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two clubs showing interest in Ipswich Town striker Norwood

James Norwood has attracted interest from Fleetwood Town and Dundee United. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Revealed – The cheapest and most expensive places to live in Suffolk

The most and least expensive places to live in Suffolk have been revealed. Picture:Getty Images/iStockphoto

Civil war-era coins worth £100,000 unearthed in field behind pub

Luke Mahoney and his friends discovered the coins near a Suffolk pub Picture: MINELAB METAL DETECTORS

Driver’s licence to be revoked after car crashed into Meare

A car has driven into the Meare in Thorpeness after the driver lost control and crashed through a fence. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Most Read

