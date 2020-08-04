Mapped – All the restaurants offering the Eat Out to Help Out scheme near you

The government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme launched yesterday, and more than 900 places in Suffolk and north Essex are taking part. Picture: HM TREASURY HM TREASURY

A new interactive map shows which independent pubs, restaurants and cafes are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme here in Suffolk.

This map may not include participating restaurants in larger chains

Diners can get 50% off food and non-alcoholic drinks in participating restaurants throughout August thanks to the government’s new money off scheme.

The initiative gives customers a discount of up to £10 per head on their bills on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

The scheme was launched by the government to help the country’s economy recover from the coronavirus pandemic, hoping to encourage people to support businesses in these challenging times.

In Suffolk, more than 500 outlets have signed up the scheme, while nearly 400 businesses are offering the discounted prices in north Essex.

In the East of England, 3,967 outlets have already signed up and across the UK more than 72,000 are known to be taking part.

You can use the map above to find out which independent restaurants are offering the discounted prices near you.

The map has been compiled using HMRC data, and shows the restaurants taking part in Suffolk and Norfolk, though some of the larger chains may not be included.

You can also use the government’s postcode checker to see which restaurants within a five mile radius of your address are taking part.