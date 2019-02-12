Heavy Rain

PUBLISHED: 05:30 06 March 2019

Sam Parnell and Max Shelley of Echoleft fundraising platform Picture: ECHOLEFT

Archant

Suffolk digital agency Measured Brilliance has launched a new fundraising platform to help charities and good causes.

Max Shelley and Sam Parnell of Echoleft at the Tech Trust digital event for charities Picture: ECHOLEFTMax Shelley and Sam Parnell of Echoleft at the Tech Trust digital event for charities Picture: ECHOLEFT

People standing on street corners with buckets or collection boxes for charities are not as common as they used to be.

Increasingly giving to good causes and supporting charities is online and digital instead.

In Suffolk established digital agency Measured Brilliance is now helping the charity sector, with Echoleft.com, its growing UK-based fundraising and events platform

Echoleft has seen an increase in number of applications they are accepting from good causes following news of the upcoming closure of BT MyDonate this summer.

Measured Brilliance has been providing digital and web solutions for Suffolk companies for seven years, from Martlesham Heath.

Founder Sam Parnell said Echoleft had evolved from a memorial service and now has more than 10,000 users and has handled around £250,000 in donations.

Locally charities such as St Nicholas Hospice (Girls Night Out), Suffolk Age UK, Fresh Start new beginnings and Bury Drop-in have already benefitted with growing interest from other good causes.

She said: “Echoleft offers low-cost fundraising, events, campaigns and in-memory giving for good causes, including a

wide array of additional features to help raise more money. Working closely with select partners, Echoleft powers events with thousands of participants,”

She added: “We started out as a memorial service but it is so much more now.

“We are very keen to support Suffolk charities and other good causes. This will be our first full year.

“Echoleft is now opening its doors for a wider audience of good causes. Although we’re sad to see the loss of a tool such as BT MyDonate, we are excited to support more charities, and solve multiple problems including running events at a much lower cost than current alternatives.”

“We will only be accepting a limited number of applications over the next few months due to the demand.”

“As we work so closely with charities of all sizes, as well as their corporate sponsors and partners, we want to make sure that we provide the very best service.”

www.echoleft.com

