Ed Sheeran teams up with Heinz to launch his own bottles of 'Edchup'

Ed Sheeran with the new 'Edchup' bottles in partnership with Heinz Tomato Ketchup which are being sold first in Framlingham. Picture: HEINZ UK HEINZ UK

Life-long Heinz super fan Ed Sheeran is bringing his own limited edition bottles of 'Edchup' to life - and Suffolk will be the first place to get their hands on the special sauce.

Ed Sheeran with the new 'Edchup' bottles in partnership with Heinz Tomato Ketchup. Picture: HEINZ UK Ed Sheeran with the new 'Edchup' bottles in partnership with Heinz Tomato Ketchup. Picture: HEINZ UK

Sporting an image of a Sheeran lookalike tomato, the bottles will hit the supermarket shelves in mid-June.

But Ed mega fans in Suffolk will be the first to have the chance of purchasing the 'Edchup' - as a number of the stars favourite takeaways in his home town of Framlingham have today began selling the limited edition bottles.

150 bottles will be sold at Rumbles Fish Bar, Zorbas, and Pizza and Grill - three takeaways that the singer has spoken highly of.

Read more: Ed Sheeran's favourite chippy proud to represent Framlingham

The Shape Of You singer has long been a vocal fan of Heinz, with multiple social media posts showcasing his love for Heinz Tomato Ketchup - with the award-winning singer even having an image of the famous label tattooed on his arm.

Back in April, Ed posted pictures of himself with a bottle of the condiment to Instagram, writing: "Yo @heinz I have an idea for a tv ad if you wanna do one, if not I won't be offended, I could never be mad at you. Slide in my DMs or have your people call my people. Lots of love, your biggest fan x."

Paying tribute to Ed, Heinz previously mocked up a bottle of the Edchup for the singer and now they are celebrating 150 years of Heinz by launching the product in stores.

Read more: Ed Sheeran takes on new role as a koala bear