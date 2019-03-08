Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Ed Sheeran teams up with Heinz to launch his own bottles of 'Edchup'

PUBLISHED: 17:05 05 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:13 05 June 2019

Ed Sheeran with the new 'Edchup' bottles in partnership with Heinz Tomato Ketchup which are being sold first in Framlingham. Picture: HEINZ UK

Ed Sheeran with the new 'Edchup' bottles in partnership with Heinz Tomato Ketchup which are being sold first in Framlingham. Picture: HEINZ UK

HEINZ UK

Life-long Heinz super fan Ed Sheeran is bringing his own limited edition bottles of 'Edchup' to life - and Suffolk will be the first place to get their hands on the special sauce.

Ed Sheeran with the new 'Edchup' bottles in partnership with Heinz Tomato Ketchup. Picture: HEINZ UKEd Sheeran with the new 'Edchup' bottles in partnership with Heinz Tomato Ketchup. Picture: HEINZ UK

Sporting an image of a Sheeran lookalike tomato, the bottles will hit the supermarket shelves in mid-June.

But Ed mega fans in Suffolk will be the first to have the chance of purchasing the 'Edchup' - as a number of the stars favourite takeaways in his home town of Framlingham have today began selling the limited edition bottles.

150 bottles will be sold at Rumbles Fish Bar, Zorbas, and Pizza and Grill - three takeaways that the singer has spoken highly of.

Read more: Ed Sheeran's favourite chippy proud to represent Framlingham

The Shape Of You singer has long been a vocal fan of Heinz, with multiple social media posts showcasing his love for Heinz Tomato Ketchup - with the award-winning singer even having an image of the famous label tattooed on his arm.

Back in April, Ed posted pictures of himself with a bottle of the condiment to Instagram, writing: "Yo @heinz I have an idea for a tv ad if you wanna do one, if not I won't be offended, I could never be mad at you. Slide in my DMs or have your people call my people. Lots of love, your biggest fan x."

Paying tribute to Ed, Heinz previously mocked up a bottle of the Edchup for the singer and now they are celebrating 150 years of Heinz by launching the product in stores.

Read more: Ed Sheeran takes on new role as a koala bear

Most Read

Find out where and when you can see D Day Dakotas flying over Suffolk

The air armada will fly over Suffolk and Essex on its way to Normandy Picture: DAKS OVER NORMANDY

A12 speed limit changes around Martlesham and Foxhall – here’s what the new speeds will be

The proposed changes to the A12 in Martlesham. The red lines will be 40mph zones while the blue will be 50mph. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/ARCHANT

Changing women’s state pension age - have they been badly treated?

The Ipswich branch of Women Against State Pension Inequality mark the 'national day of local action' in Ipswich in 2017. Picture: SHELLY DARWIN

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with globe-trotting Spanish midfielder... who is Europe’s leading interceptor

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Spanish midfielder Alejandro Rodriguez Gorrin. Picture: PA

‘Big’ clubs in League One: When patience was required

Jermaine Beckford and Billy Sharp scored the goals which fired Leeds and Sheffield United back to the Championship. Photos: PA

Most Read

Find out where and when you can see D Day Dakotas flying over Suffolk

The air armada will fly over Suffolk and Essex on its way to Normandy Picture: DAKS OVER NORMANDY

A12 speed limit changes around Martlesham and Foxhall – here’s what the new speeds will be

The proposed changes to the A12 in Martlesham. The red lines will be 40mph zones while the blue will be 50mph. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/ARCHANT

Changing women’s state pension age - have they been badly treated?

The Ipswich branch of Women Against State Pension Inequality mark the 'national day of local action' in Ipswich in 2017. Picture: SHELLY DARWIN

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with globe-trotting Spanish midfielder... who is Europe’s leading interceptor

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Spanish midfielder Alejandro Rodriguez Gorrin. Picture: PA

‘Big’ clubs in League One: When patience was required

Jermaine Beckford and Billy Sharp scored the goals which fired Leeds and Sheffield United back to the Championship. Photos: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Four Villages bypass project rejected by government – no new road to Suffolk coast

Residents have been campaigning for an A12 by-pass for years. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

D-day flypast over Suffolk and Essex delayed by more than an hour

The air armada will fly over Suffolk and Essex on its way to Normandy Picture: DAKS OVER NORMANDY

Farmland identified by developers for 2,700-home ‘garden village’ near Ipswich

The red line shows the boundary of the proposed Orwell Green garden village development - bounded by the A12, Seven Hills interchange, A14, Straight Road, Woodhouse Road and Purdis Road Picture: GLADMAN DEVELOPMENTS

Fun on the farm as thousands of Essex schoolchildren descend on showground

Children give a cheer for Essex Schools Food & Farming Day Picture: VICKY HOLMES PHOTOGRAPHY

Body found in search for missing 48-year-old Richard Frost

Richard Frost, 48, from Great Blakenham, has been missing since May 26 Picture: ANDY FROST
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists