Sizewell C 'set to take on thousands of workers' as first stage of recruitment drive begins

PUBLISHED: 15:04 08 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:04 08 November 2019

Construction workers building one of Hinkley Point C's two reactors, which is set to provide the building template for Sizewell C Picture: EDF ENERGY

The first moves towards creating thousands of construction roles and a 900-strong permanent workforce for a new nuclear power station have got into gear with a school recruitment drive.

University of East Anglia's Jack Grant and Troy Fielder who aret on industrial placements at Sizewell C Picture: EDFUniversity of East Anglia's Jack Grant and Troy Fielder who aret on industrial placements at Sizewell C Picture: EDF

Sizewell C has set out the job opportunities that will be available at the as-yet-to-be-built Leiston power plant as apprentices at EDF Energy's sister project at Hinkley Point C in Somerset top 500.

The energy company - which sets out its vision for skills and training across the region in Sizewell C, Skills and Opportunities in the East of England - says the aim is to help people fill thousands of roles at the plant.

During the early years of the project, it will need civil construction workers including plant operators, labourers, scaffolders, steel fixers, welders, carpenters and concrete specialists.

It will also be looking for a range of roles to support the construction, including project managers, bus drivers and caterers to feed a growing workforce.

"When the civil construction activity peaks at the site we will need up to 3,600 civil construction workers to help build the power station. At this point we could also require over 2,000 other varied roles," a spokeswoman said.

As the civil construction work reduces, those roles will be replaced by mechanical, electrical and heating (MEH) specialists. Their work is scheduled to peak during years seven and eight of the project, and the firm estimates it will need up to 3,300 of these roles on site at that point.

From year eight onwards, operational roles to run the power station will start to gain momentum, with 900 skilled workers needed.

Sizewell C has committed to recruit and train 1,000 apprentices during construction and has already started to recruit for some areas of the project now such as project controls.

Among them Joshua Wilkins, 19, who studied engineering and maths at East Norfolk Sixth Form College before starting a three-year Sizewell C project controls technician apprenticeship in 2019 which enables him to earn as he learns. He is currently on placement at Hinkley Point C.

Sizewell C boss Jim Crawford said: "We are working hard to develop the education and skills strategy to deliver jobs and training for local people. As well as working with local schools, colleges and universities we are also partnering with charities such as Inspire Suffolk and Access Community Trust to deliver benefits to some of the most deprived areas of the county."

