Essex food company’s expansion plans

PUBLISHED: 17:26 12 March 2019

EDME's site in Mistley Picture: WARREN PAGE

EDME's site in Mistley Picture: WARREN PAGE

Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

A Manningtree food ingredients firm may move to a new site as part of its expansion plans.

EDME, which has been based at Mistley since 1884, is reported to be in preliminary talks with planners about the possibility of building a new factory on land next to the A120 at Horsley Cross, which lies south of the current building.

Plans are expected to be submitted to Tendring District Council in the next few weeks.

The company makes a variety of ingredients, including flakes and kibbles, flours, malted ingredients, sprouted grains, and gluten-free products for customers including bakery businesses. The products are used in foodstuffs ranging from breads, cakes, biscuits and energy bars to batters, coatings, pies and breakfast cereals.

It currently occupies a three and a half acre site but would like to expand.

EDME promoted Metin Fevzi, who joined the business as operations and technical director in 2017, to managing director at the beginning of last year, under chief executive David Thompson.

EDME produces natural flours, flakes and mixes from wholegrains, malted wholegrains, pulses and seeds which are used by bakers and food manufacturers in products ranging from breads, cakes, biscuits and energy bars to batters, coatings, pies and breakfast cereals.

Growing markets for foods that are nutritious, natural, healthy, high fibre, high protein and ‘free-from’ provided real opportunities for the firm, both in Britain and abroad, he said.

Storm Gareth: High winds to whip Suffolk today

High winds are expected in Suffolk today, with Southwold, pictured, likely to be battered by waves Picture: SIMON PARKER

Ipswich residents reeling after boy, 17, stabbed and abandoned to call for own ambulance

Police were back at Marlow Road on Tuesday morning. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Boy, 17, stabbed in Ipswich alleyway

Five police cars were seen in Marlow Road, Ipswich, as foresnic officers searched the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Teen arrested after huge drugs stash found during stop and search

A large stash of drugs and money was discovered in a vehicle in Earls Colne Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Milk van crashes in west Suffolk spilling milk and glass across road and leaving driver with leg injuries

A man has suffered potentialy life-changing injuries in a crash on the A1092 near Clare Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Storm Gareth: High winds to whip Suffolk today

High winds are expected in Suffolk today, with Southwold, pictured, likely to be battered by waves Picture: SIMON PARKER

Ipswich residents reeling after boy, 17, stabbed and abandoned to call for own ambulance

Police were back at Marlow Road on Tuesday morning. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Boy, 17, stabbed in Ipswich alleyway

Five police cars were seen in Marlow Road, Ipswich, as foresnic officers searched the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Teen arrested after huge drugs stash found during stop and search

A large stash of drugs and money was discovered in a vehicle in Earls Colne Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Milk van crashes in west Suffolk spilling milk and glass across road and leaving driver with leg injuries

A man has suffered potentialy life-changing injuries in a crash on the A1092 near Clare Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Could acupuncture really help you get preganant like Meghan Markle?

Ben Hymas of Hadleigh Acuwellness is offering acupuncture to help couples with fertility Picture: Archant

UK’s economic health in spotlight as chancellor gives budget update amid Brexit chaos

Chancellor Philip Hammond Picture: STEFAN ROUSSEAU/PA WIRE

Everything we know so far about new Art Eat festival in Ipswich

Zoe Power will be one of the artists producing a street art mural on Ipswich Waterfront in collaboration with local residents as part of Art Eat festival in September. Picture: ZOE POWER

Leiston on course to make history but Ipswich Town U18s stand in their way

Leiston boss Stuart Boardley Photo: PAUL VOLLER

OFF! Suffolk Premier Cup semi-final falls victim to the weather

Off tonight
