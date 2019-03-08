Essex food company’s expansion plans

A Manningtree food ingredients firm may move to a new site as part of its expansion plans.

EDME, which has been based at Mistley since 1884, is reported to be in preliminary talks with planners about the possibility of building a new factory on land next to the A120 at Horsley Cross, which lies south of the current building.

Plans are expected to be submitted to Tendring District Council in the next few weeks.

The company makes a variety of ingredients, including flakes and kibbles, flours, malted ingredients, sprouted grains, and gluten-free products for customers including bakery businesses. The products are used in foodstuffs ranging from breads, cakes, biscuits and energy bars to batters, coatings, pies and breakfast cereals.

It currently occupies a three and a half acre site but would like to expand.

EDME promoted Metin Fevzi, who joined the business as operations and technical director in 2017, to managing director at the beginning of last year, under chief executive David Thompson.

Growing markets for foods that are nutritious, natural, healthy, high fibre, high protein and ‘free-from’ provided real opportunities for the firm, both in Britain and abroad, he said.