Faster check-ins at Stansted as eight new service desks open at airport

PUBLISHED: 10:55 15 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:55 15 July 2019

Eight new check-in desks have been opened at Stansted Airport. Cutting the ribbo are Aaron Shepherd, airport duty manager; Linsey Miller,– head of terminal operations; Lal Jnagal, – Tui ground operations base manager; and Neil Banks, – transformation manager. Picture: LONDON STANSTED AIRPORT

Eight new check-in desks have been opened at Stansted Airport. Cutting the ribbo are Aaron Shepherd, airport duty manager; Linsey Miller,- head of terminal operations; Lal Jnagal, - Tui ground operations base manager; and Neil Banks, - transformation manager. Picture: LONDON STANSTED AIRPORT

London Stansted Airport

A new check-in area at Stansted Airport has opened as latest part of a series of improvements.

The check-in area, with eight new desks, brings the total number of desks to 20 - with a further eight to follow in the autumn.

The desks were first used on Thursday for passengers travelling with TUI to Crete.

Paul Willis, business change director for the Stansted Transformation Project, said: "The new check-in area looks fantastic, and received a big thumbs up from the passengers who used them for the first time on Thursday.

"The desks are in a 'shoreline' configuration which means that when passengers enter the terminal the new desks will be directly in front of them.

"We've also installed new white to black floor tiles surrounding the check-in zone which subtly helps passengers navigate where they need to go.

"The new layout will give passengers a more intuitive and easier journey through the airport and provide more flexibility to allow us to accommodate new airlines in the future.

"This is a really exciting time for London Stansted and our passengers.

"This is just one example of the many planned developments in the terminal building which will help transform and improve the experience for the millions of passengers travelling through the airport each year."

Bid for 2,700-home new 'garden village' labelled 'unwanted urban sprawl'

CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development Picture: GLADMAN

Player reports: How all 23 Ipswich Town players performed at the Interwetten Cup

Bartosz Bialkowski pictured during the Interwetten Cup Picture: ROSS HALLS

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's last place finish in the Interwetten Cup

James Norwood scoring his first Ipswich Town goal Picture: ROSS HALLS

'I want to play every game... the gaffer's said it's down to me' - Woolfenden out to take his Town chance

Luke Woolfenden on the ball for Ipswich against Fortuna in the first game of the Interwetten Cup. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Another huge rise in speeders caught on camera in Suffolk

There has been a rise in the number of drivers clocked speeding by the county's cameras Picture: ARCHANT

Golfer Dinmore wins £50k Mercedes truck with a hole-in-one

Lee Dinmore sits in the boot of his newly-won £50,000 Mercedes truck. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

'He has an incredible left foot and fantastic delivery... I know where I want to play him' - Lambert on loanee Garbutt

Luke Garbutt has been training with his new Ipswich Town team-mates over in Germany. Picture: ROSS HALLS

More than 50,000 Suffolk children are living in poverty - this is how you can help

FareShare East Anglia is tackling child hunger over the summer by redistributing healthy meals and snacks. Photo: FareShare.

Dutch ambassador: 'Netherlands and East Anglia must not drift apart after Brexit'

Why the Norfolk and Suffolk must find a way to stay close to the Netherlands after Brexit

Travellers pitch up on land near town youth club

Travellers have arrived on the Moreton Hall Community Centre field in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
