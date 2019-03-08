Faster check-ins at Stansted as eight new service desks open at airport

Eight new check-in desks have been opened at Stansted Airport. Cutting the ribbo are Aaron Shepherd, airport duty manager; Linsey Miller,- head of terminal operations; Lal Jnagal, - Tui ground operations base manager; and Neil Banks, - transformation manager. Picture: LONDON STANSTED AIRPORT London Stansted Airport

A new check-in area at Stansted Airport has opened as latest part of a series of improvements.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The check-in area, with eight new desks, brings the total number of desks to 20 - with a further eight to follow in the autumn.

The desks were first used on Thursday for passengers travelling with TUI to Crete.

Paul Willis, business change director for the Stansted Transformation Project, said: "The new check-in area looks fantastic, and received a big thumbs up from the passengers who used them for the first time on Thursday.

"The desks are in a 'shoreline' configuration which means that when passengers enter the terminal the new desks will be directly in front of them.

You may also want to watch:

"We've also installed new white to black floor tiles surrounding the check-in zone which subtly helps passengers navigate where they need to go.

"The new layout will give passengers a more intuitive and easier journey through the airport and provide more flexibility to allow us to accommodate new airlines in the future.

"This is a really exciting time for London Stansted and our passengers.

"This is just one example of the many planned developments in the terminal building which will help transform and improve the experience for the millions of passengers travelling through the airport each year."